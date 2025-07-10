Disrupting Investor Gatekeeping: Scott Kitun Smashes Barriers to Private Equity Access

"We're at a turning point where retail investors have the potential to access high-quality, triple-A-rated opportunities instead of being stuck with volatile public markets" — Scott Kitun, Investor, entrepreneur, and advisor Post this

"Private equity in general has beat public stocks 19 out of 20 years," Kitun reveals, pointing to the higher returns often found in private infrastructure investments compared to the volatility of public markets.

Breaking Barriers in Private Markets

The current financial landscape is stacked against everyday investors. According to Kitun, there's nearly $12 trillion in retail capital sitting on the sidelines, unable to access the private market because "we're not rich enough." Combine this with $20 trillion in wealth that will be transferred in the next decade, and the opportunity is tremendous—but so is the gap.

"The status quo of private market investing has always kept everyday investors out," Kitun explains. "Most people don't even realize 90% of companies earning over $100 million in revenue annually are private. That means the stock market gives access to only 10% of businesses globally."

Audiences tuning into this episode will discover how exclusive access and lack of education about private equity have left many everyday investors grappling with volatile public market returns, while institutions and an elite few cash in.

A New Dawn for Financial Access

Kitun's pioneering work is not just about opening doors to private equity but also about ensuring smarter, long-term investing. "We're at a turning point where retail investors have the potential to access high-quality, triple-A-rated opportunities instead of being stuck with volatile public markets," Kitun emphasizes.

Tokenization, blockchain, and AI technologies play a central role in this democratization process, removing barriers to ensure that investments are not only accessible but also manageable for everyday people. Kitun envisions a future where everyone from unbanked retirees to upwardly mobile professionals can invest in assets like private infrastructure without being limited by outdated systems.

"The future of investing lies in empowering retail investors to grow their money smarter, safer, and more efficiently," says Kitun.

About Scott Kitun

Scott Kitun is a pioneer in democratizing private equity access. As an investor, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor at Republic, KingsCrowd, and Valor Equity Partners, Scott is building the infrastructure to bring institutional-grade deals to everyday investors—blowing up the velvet rope around private markets and unlocking trillions in potential retail capital.

Scott's entrepreneurial journey spans media, fintech, and consumer innovation. He scaled one of his early ventures to 24,000% revenue growth and launched one of the first retail-accessible private equity funds. In 2022, he sold his company Technori to KingsCrowd—now the largest data, research, and media platform for online private markets—cementing his reputation as a bold and visionary operator in the retail investing space.

Known for calling out broken systems before they hit mainstream headlines, Scott also built Pitch Reviews, a sharp, unfiltered newsletter that attracted 70,000+ subscribers by demystifying early-stage capital deals. Whether he's tokenizing equity access or rewriting the rules of financial inclusion, Scott remains relentless in his mission: to make investing look more like Main Street than Wall Street.

