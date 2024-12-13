"It's not about people versus Gen AI. It's about people with Gen AI versus Gen AI," — Dania Shaheen Gutterson, Senior Director at Bain & Company. Post this

"A firm excelling in healthcare technology might see its standout performance overshadowed by average results in other sectors," Shaheen Gutterson explains. The quartile system aggregates all results, presenting a skewed view that can misrepresent the firm's true strengths. "It's a disservice. The box the industry tries to force you into... it's just not fair," she adds.

DealEdge: Revolutionizing Private Investment

Shaheen Gutterson shares how Bain's proprietary data tool offers a game-changing approach to performance analysis in the private investment sector. "DealEdge equips firms with granular data insights, allowing them to evaluate deal performance by both sector and subsector," she explains. This level of detail provides a clearer understanding of areas where firms can excel. "It's a truly unique approach. Firms are no longer constrained by standardized metrics and can instead make more informed, strategic decisions," Shaheen Gutterson emphasizes.

Practical AI in Consulting

While there's no doubt AI has transformed how consultants analyze and process information, it's also evident that the technology is not infallible. Shaheen Gutterson highlights the benefits of programs like ChatGPT for idea generation and data synthesis but notes that they often lack the depth needed to validate the accuracy or relevance of their responses.

"Always take a critical eye to the output," Shaheen Gutterson advises. These systems draw from vast online data, which may include sources that are outdated or misaligned with the user's intent. "It's not about people versus Gen AI. It's about people with Gen AI versus Gen AI," she concludes.

About Dania Shaheen Gutterson

Dania Shaheen Gutterson is powerhouse at one of the "Big Three" consulting giants, Bain & Company. She's on a mission to revolutionize Bain by bringing tech to the forefront, transforming old-school slide decks into actionable, data-driven tools that clients actually use.

Leading the charge on cutting-edge projects like DealEdge, Bain's game-changing data platform, she gives private equity dealmakers a crystal ball for optimizing their M&A outcomes. With over 15 years in strategy, business development, and SaaS, she's a pro at creating new revenue streams and rolling out innovation—not just within Bain but across Fortune 100 companies and startups alike.

But she's all about the practical side of AI, building tools that take mountains of information and make it instantly accessible, saving clients from drowning in legacy reports. Constantly challenging herself to stay ahead in AI, she's setting the example while bringing others along, even those who might resist change. She's also shaping the future of personal branding as a board member at SimplyBe. Agency.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

