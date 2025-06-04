Disrupting Medical Workforce Crisis: AK Cushman Rebuilds Staffing with AI

"Our AI-powered solution acts as a healthcare administrator in your pocket," — Autumn-Kyoko (AK) Cushman, Co-Founder and CEO of ShiftRx Post this

A Compounding Crisis Demands Action

The healthcare industry has long struggled with chronic staffing issues, exacerbated by mounting administrative burdens. These inefficiencies steal critical time from clinicians and compromise patient care. Cushman has firsthand experience with the system's flaws as a former healthcare provider.

"I saw the challenges of short staffing on both sides—first as a provider, then as the daughter of a patient," Cushman shares. Her mother's fight against brain cancer was made even harder by the lack of resources and consistent care, an experience that solidified Cushman's determination to drive lasting change.

Burnout rates are at an all-time high, and startling statistics underline the extent of the crisis. "Over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. are planning to leave their clinical roles within the next year," Cushman notes, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic amplified existing issues like under-enrollment in medical programs and increasing patient loads.

ShiftRx is stepping in with a bold vision to fix the broken system, starting with cutting-edge AI solutions designed to address the heart of the problem.

AI as the Game-Changer in Healthcare Workforce Management

ShiftRx's innovative platform uses generative AI and large language models to revolutionize how healthcare systems staff and manage their clinical workforce. By eliminating reliance on traditional staffing agencies and job boards, Cushman's solution drives cost efficiency while improving care quality.

"Our AI-powered solution acts as a healthcare administrator in your pocket," Cushman explains. "It automates non-clinical tasks like scheduling, onboarding, and payroll. This doesn't just reduce errors, it lets healthcare systems reallocate budgets to pay clinicians more and give them better resources."

For rural areas in particular, where pharmacies often serve as primary care facilities, these innovations are crucial. "We've seen firsthand how proper staffing improves care delivery, especially in underserved communities where resources are limited," says Cushman.

Beyond tackling staffing inefficiencies, ShiftRx is laying the foundation for a sustainable healthcare workforce by empowering clinicians to earn while they learn, ensuring professional development remains accessible across socio-economic barriers.

About AK Cushman

Autumn-Kyoko (AK) Cushman is reimagining the future of healthcare staffing. As Co-Founder and CEO of ShiftRx, she is pioneering a new era in clinical workforce management by developing an autonomous staffing agent that reduces administrative burdens and addresses the nationwide clinician shortage—starting with pharmacy. Through cutting-edge AI and a bold vision for efficiency, ShiftRx is transforming how healthcare systems connect talent to need.

Before founding ShiftRx, AK built a distinguished career at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and government. She served as a Client Success Manager for IBM Watson Health, managing strategic partnerships and optimizing access to MarketScan research databases. Prior roles included leading precision medicine initiatives with the National Cancer Institute as a Project Manager at Essex Management, and advising the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Management Consultant at Sigma Health Consulting.

AK's journey began as a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy, where she supported the Executive Medicine team and developed a deep-rooted commitment to patient-centered care. With a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from American University and a track record of impactful leadership across sectors, AK Cushman is a champion for smarter, scalable, and equitable healthcare delivery.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

