Disrupting Multi-Family Real Estate; Tiffany Mittal's PropTech Revolution

Delayed bill cycles, long reimbursement times, and poor service leave apartment owners frustrated. Mittal notes that managers don't need a service provider to do this for them, they just need the right tool to do it themselves. Tweet this

Mittal reveals that "What guides me the most is really leveling the playing field for the common man." She and Karla Jo discuss the growing attention on multifamily real estate and investing and how the concept of ratio utility billing (RUBS) can increase property valuation and net operating income.

Key takeaways:

The advantages of multifamily real estate for new buyers

Common challenges faced by smaller investors in accessing third-party utility billing services

How Tiffany turned utility billing into a SaaS model

How investors can positively impact resident behavior

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Tiffany Mittal:

Tiffany moved from the sunny coasts of California to Florida, where she brought UtilityRanger.com to life to tackle the complexities of ratio utility billing in her 36-unit property. Her solution presents a dual advantage: it paves the way for substantial increases in net operating income (NOI) by transferring utility costs from owners to residents, and it promotes environmental sustainability by encouraging responsible water usage. UtilityRanger.com operates on a simple model. For a nominal fee of $3 per unit per month, owners can pass on the utility costs to their residents. They can even increase this fee marginally to raise more revenue that can offset other expenditures, such as property management software.

