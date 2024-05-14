Disrupting Norms: ScaleGrowth.ai's No-Code Platform Redefines Application Development

"ScaleGrowth.ai is poised to disrupt hidden standards, inspire change, and redefine success for individuals across diverse industries." Post this

Empowering Entrepreneurs

ScaleGrowth.ai's platform addresses the common challenges entrepreneurs face, namely funding and technical knowledge. It offers a revolutionary approach to application development, allowing users to create AI-powered applications without the need for extensive coding knowledge. By leveraging AI and data science, ScaleGrowth.ai streamlines the development process, significantly reducing time-to-market from months to weeks.

Speaking about the platform's capabilities, Yuan highlights its versatility and user-friendly interface, stating, "Our platform empowers users to design and launch AI-powered applications tailored to their unique requirements. Whether it's building a marketplace, a community platform, or an e-commerce store, ScaleGrowth.ai provides the tools to turn ideas into reality."

ScaleGrowth.ai's vision extends beyond empowering entrepreneurs to disrupting the entire software development landscape and its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and reshaping industries has garnered attention worldwide.

Links:

Disruption Unlocked: Anna Yuan's No-code platform for AI-powered Software for Entrepreneurs: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disruption-unlocked-anna-yuans-no-code-platform-fo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annay/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamfaranna

Company Website: https://scalegrowth.ai/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/scalegrowth/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Anna Yuan:

Anna Yuan is a dynamic Entrepreneur, Investor, and the driving force behind ScaleGrowth.ai, where she serves as Co-Founder & CEO. With a passion for democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies, Anna and her co-founder are revolutionizing the business landscape with their innovative no-code platform. Before venturing into entrepreneurship with ScaleGrowth.ai, Anna honed her expertise in the tech industry, spearheading growth initiatives across various sectors including marketplaces, SaaS, consumer products, and open-source technologies.

Drawing from over a decade of experience, Anna co-founded ScaleGrowth.ai after working hands-on as a head of growth, advisor, and investor with numerous startups in Silicon Valley. Her track record includes successful growth or exits in fields such as sustainability, smart power, and mission-driven marketplaces. Prior to ScaleGrowth.ai, Anna founded Ysquared.io, offering growth as a service to clients ranging from promising tech startups to Fortune 500 companies like Apple. Her expertise lies in implementing growth practices proven by the most successful ventures, offering scalable frameworks tailored to each client's unique needs.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

