Disrupting Patient-Data Status Quo A Game-Changer in Sepsis Care with Billy Meadow and Peter vonDyck

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Billy Meadow and Peter vonDyck, with PERSOWN Inc., to find out how they are disrupting the healthcare industry through interoperable electronic health records and remote patient monitoring.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In early stages of the disease, sepsis is easy to treat, but hard to diagnose. In later stages, sepsis becomes much easier to diagnose, but very hard to treat. A study concluded that AI models have great potential for improving early identification of patients who may benefit from administration of antibiotics. (1) The key? Interoperable electronic health records enabling physicians to make more timely diagnosis and treatment decisions based on available data.
Enter disruptors Billy Meadow, Founder and Chairman, and Peter vonDyck, President and CEO of PERSOWN Inc., a medical information technology and diagnostics company that provides low-cost comprehensive family health diagnostic solutions delivered within a smartphone app. They explain to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how their technology can improve quality of care, increase trust in hospitals, and potentially provide economic benefits through affordable and accessible technology.
Meadow foresees people feeling a lot healthier in a matter of a few years because the tools are out there that will enable them to feel better, discover diseases earlier and live longer, healthier lives.
Key takeaways:
- The challenges of data and care fragmentation in healthcare systems
- The impact of unifying electronic health records and remote patient monitoring
- The real-world effects of unified data on the economy and quality of care
- The importance of affordability and accessibility of technology in developing countries
About Billy Meadow:
Billy is a serial technology entrepreneur who has thrived for decades in commercializing and funding companies like PERSOWN. Billy founded PaySpan.com the largest medical payment network in the US with 1.3M providers & 100M user accounts. LocatorX has been awarded contracts with the Defense Logistics Agency. Billy pioneered internet-based long-distance calling with SS7 switches deployed in 130+ countries.
About Peter vonDyck:
Peter vonDyck founded, funded and led as CEO two high tech start-ups. He is a serial technology CEO with deep experience in innovation and in the development and global commercialization of complex life science and digital technologies. He's had the honor to lead the development and marketing of several new technologies.
