Disrupting Patient-Data Status Quo A Game-Changer in Sepsis Care with Billy Meadow and Peter vonDyck

Meadow foresees people feeling a lot healthier in a matter of a few years because the tools are out there that will enable them to feel better, discover diseases earlier and live longer, healthier lives. Post this

Meadow foresees people feeling a lot healthier in a matter of a few years because the tools are out there that will enable them to feel better, discover diseases earlier and live longer, healthier lives.

Key takeaways:

The challenges of data and care fragmentation in healthcare systems

The impact of unifying electronic health records and remote patient monitoring

The real-world effects of unified data on the economy and quality of care

The importance of affordability and accessibility of technology in developing countries

Links:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-vondyck-4ab364b/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Billy Meadow:

Billy is a serial technology entrepreneur who has thrived for decades in commercializing and funding companies like PERSOWN. Billy founded PaySpan.com the largest medical payment network in the US with 1.3M providers & 100M user accounts. LocatorX has been awarded contracts with the Defense Logistics Agency. Billy pioneered internet-based long-distance calling with SS7 switches deployed in 130+ countries.

About Peter vonDyck:

Peter vonDyck founded, funded and led as CEO two high tech start-ups. He is a serial technology CEO with deep experience in innovation and in the development and global commercialization of complex life science and digital technologies. He's had the honor to lead the development and marketing of several new technologies.

References:

1) Schinkel, M. et al. "Clinical Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Sepsis: A Narrative Review", ScienceDirect, December 2019, sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0010482519303567#:~:text=We%20conclude%20that%20AI%20models,predictor%20variables%20in%20the%20model.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Disruption Interruption