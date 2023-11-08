Disrupting Pharma: Anupam Nandwana's AI Revolution

There are a lot of people in the world who need help, so whatever we can do to move the ball forward, we do our little part Post this

Nandwana emphasizes the importance of making a difference and moving the world forward through technology. "There are a lot of people in the world who need help, so whatever we can do to move the ball forward, we do our little part," he notes.

Key takeaways:

The importance of AI and IoT to improve clinical outcomes

How AI is bridging communication gaps between doctors, scientists, and patients

Why remote engagement is a game-changer for today's pharma representatives

How hybrid engagement options improve the quality of care for patients today

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anandwana/

Company website: http://www.p360.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Anupam Nandwana:

With over 20 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry, it has been my passion to develop solutions with the goal of delivering treatments to patients across many therapeutic classes. Technology has been the catalyst for change, and it is my lifelong mission to bring new and innovative solutions to the marketplace. Challenge the status quo with Powered Possibilities.

References:

1) Staff Writer. "Five Ways the Contact Center Will Evolve by 2025", Vonage.com, 27 March 2022, vonage.com/resources/articles/5-ways-the-contact-center-will-evolve-by-2025/#:~:text=Gartner%20predicted%20that%2080%25%20of,with%20communication%20application%20programming%20interfaces.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™