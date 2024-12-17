Disrupting Restaurant Finances: Geordy Murphy Reveals How Real-Time Data Delivers 40% More Profit

"The restaurant business is a business of pay, and there are a ton of pennies that you have to keep an eye on" – Geordy Murphy, President of Cypress Hospitality Group Post this

Without daily financial tracking, restaurants risk a cascade of errors that can severely impact profit margins. "The restaurant business is a business of pay, and there are a ton of pennies that you have to keep an eye on," mentions Murphy.

Common Bookkeepers' Missteps in Restaurant Accounting

Unlike manufacturing businesses, where costs are typically divided by total sales, restaurants need a more nuanced approach. Many establishments dump cleaning materials or kitchen tools into a single catch-all category labeled "supplies". "You're looking at a category that could have a hundred $100,000 - $150,000 in it, and you have no idea what's in there," points out Murphy.

He explains that in the restaurant business, you must calculate within each category. "Food by food, total sales by total sales, that's what gives you your total cost of goods. But you need to know what each category is," points out Murphy. By this, operators can identify which categories are underperforming or overspending.

Leveraging FobeSoft's AI for Accurate Invoice Processing

Murphy highlights how FobeSoft's advanced AI technology streamlines invoice processing with speed and accuracy. "By the time the restaurant gets the invoice, we have it electronically transferred or read and parsed into the correct category," he explains.

The system can even process handwritten orders—restaurant staff can simply take a photo of the invoice and upload it via the app. The AI then parses the data with 96% accuracy, ensuring the information is categorized correctly. This automation eliminates the need for manual data entry, enabling restaurants to receive accurate, real-time Profit and Loss (P&L) updates. Murphy emphasizes the impact of this efficiency: "We can increase a restaurant's profit by 20 to 40%"

Links

Disrupting Restaurant Finances: Geordy Murphy's Vision for Daily Profit Insight and Financial Success

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-restaurant-finances-geordy-murphy-s-vis

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geordy-murphy-055b855/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FobeSoft

Company Website: https://www.cypresshospitalitygroup.com/

FobeSoft Website: https://www.fobesoft.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com/.

About Geordy Murphy

Geordy Murphy is an accomplished hospitality executive and serial entrepreneur with decades of experience revolutionizing the restaurant industry. As President and Owner of Cypress Hospitality Group and the founder of FobeSoft, a cutting-edge cloud-based software, Geordy empowers restaurant operators with real-time Profit and Loss tracking to optimize profitability and address financial challenges proactively.

Geordy's career spans roles as a restaurateur, concept developer, corporate chef, and marketing director for iconic establishments like Wolfgang Puck's Postrio and his own award-winning Geordy's in San Francisco, recognized as one of America's "Ten Best New Restaurants" by Esquire. His entrepreneurial achievements include building and selling the Long Life Noodle Company, a restaurant concept generating over $7.2M in revenue.

Known for his innovative mindset, Geordy combines his deep industry expertise with a passion for technology to streamline restaurant operations and improve financial performance. His insights inspire hospitality leaders to adopt practical, actionable strategies that drive meaningful change and elevate the guest experience.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1. Mohamed, Ahmed. "Restaurant Failure Rate Statistics and Management Insights - Nexus." Nexus, 27 Nov. 2024, blogs.oregonstate.edu/nexus/2024/11/27/restaurant-failure-rate-statistics-and-management-insights/.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™