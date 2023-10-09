Disrupting SaaS Churn: Brenton Grimes Revolutionizes Customer Retention

If you feel like you need to drive your business in a different direction, don't wait. Take that first step and the road will open up in front of you Tweet this

Grimes encourages founders that "If you feel like you need to drive your business in a different direction, don't wait. Take that first step and the road will open up in front of you." He and Karla Jo discuss how companies can be proactive in utilizing data and investing in the outlier model to achieve better revenue outcomes.

Key takeaways:

How to increase customer retention in the SaaS market

Common mistakes to avoid when managing your tech customers

How to implement the outlier model in the SaaS industry

Why subscription models are the future of tech

About Brenton Grimes:

Brenton Grimes is the Founder and CEO of reef.ai, a customer revenue platform that helps companies predictably grow revenue with existing customers and fast-tracks net retention reporting. Brenton founded Reef with the goal of helping customer teams boost NRR by equipping them with data-driven metrics and actionable insights.

