Disrupting Sports Tech: McFarlane's Vision for Inclusive Leadership and Innovation

"Diversity is not just a moral imperative; it's a strategic advantage. In an industry poised to become a $46 billion market globally, we can't afford to overlook the power of diverse perspectives." — Marilou McFarlane Post this

Driving Inclusivity and Future Growth in Sports Tech

WiST's mission to drive growth opportunities for all, regardless of gender, race, or background, is bolstered by partnerships with companies like IBM Sports, Teamworks, and Stats Perform.

These collaborations are setting new standards for inclusivity and creating workplaces where diverse talent thrives. McFarlane notes, "Recognizing privilege and being considerate of diverse experiences helps foster a more inclusive and respectful environment."

As McFarlane looks to the future, she remains optimistic about the progress in sports tech and diversity. "The growth in women's sports and technological advancements are paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic industry," she says.

Links

Disruption in Sports Tech: How Marilou McFarlane is Changing the Game for Diversity and Innovation https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disruption-in-sports-tech-how-marilou-mcfarlane-is?in_playlist=podcast

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marilou-mcfarlane/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmcfarlane415

Company Website: https://www.womeninsportstech.org/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/women-in-sport-technology/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Marilou McFarlane

Marilou McFarlane is the CEO, Founder, and Chair Emeritus of Women in Sports Tech (WiST), the only workforce accelerator focused on diversifying talent at the intersection of sports and technology. With over 14 years in the sports tech industry, Marilou has held key roles at companies such as Mustard, CoachNow, StatSports, SportsBoard, and Vivo Girls Sports. She is a sought-after advisor and mentor for startup founders, specializing in business modeling, marketing, investor presentations, and board communications. WiST, which she founded, provides leaders and students with unique opportunities to foster diversity and inclusivity in sports tech. Her contributions to DEI have been recognized by the Sports Business Journal. An accomplished marathon runner and former University of North Carolina cross-country athlete, Marilou lives in Mill Valley, California, with her husband and enjoys running the trails of Mt. Tam.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1. Smith, Morgan. "Women's Sports Could Bring in over $1 Billion in 2024-Record-Breaking Viewership, Stars like Caitlin Clark Are Driving Growth." CNBC, CNBC, 20 Mar. 2024, cnbc.com/2024/03/08/womens-sports-could-bring-in-over-1-billion-in-2024-whats-driving-growth.html.

2. "Facts and Figures: Women in Sport." UN Women – Headquarters, July 2024, unwomen.org/en/paris-2024-olympics-new-era-for-women-in-sport/facts-and-figures-women-in-sport.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™