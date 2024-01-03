Disrupting Talent Acquisition Zach Roseman's Vision for a New Hiring Era

71 percent of recruiting leaders admit that they are missing key candidate hires, owing to inefficient processes as pointed out in a State of Hiring and Recruiting Survey. Post this

Roseman insists "Go to the place where you have a champion who's going to take you under their wing and help you succeed."

Key takeaways:

The importance of finding a champion for your career when changing jobs

Why working for a well-known brand is beneficial early in your career

The challenges of an inefficient hiring process

How a data-driven approach can ensure quality referrals

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Zach Roseman:

Zach Roseman founded Draftboard to solve the global challenges facing companies trying to recruit, retain and nurture top employees. Previously he served as CEO of Mosaic Group, the world's largest mobile app studio. With a keen sense of the value of mentorship and thought leadership in technology he created an entirely new ecosystem where the everyday person can leverage their network to refer quality talent to companies in return for real rewards. For companies, he integrated software directly with their existing ATS with no further training needed. Draftboard is designed to encourage referrals, which is the core of recruiting. They are fundamentally changing how the world hires.

