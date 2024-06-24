Disrupting Tech Career Paths: Robyn Mussler Redefines Education Through Real-World Innovation

"Kids are often taught in a yes-no checklist manner, which doesn't reflect the complexities of real-world problem-solving. Our goal is to encourage them to be creators," Mussler explains. Post this

Mussler's approach stems from her recognition of the limitations of current educational systems. "Kids are often taught in a yes-no checklist manner, which doesn't reflect the complexities of real-world problem-solving," she explains. "Our goal is to encourage them to be creators, exploring and discussing their findings, and understanding the broader impact of their actions on life and community."

Empowering Students Through Human-Centered Design and Real-World Innovation

Connect IT 360's flagship program, Next Gen Tech 360, emphasizes a human-centered design approach to empower students to create products with genuine customer value and improved user experience. According to Musler, the program also cultivates essential teamwork and perspective-taking skills vital for success in today's professional landscape.

Reflecting on the program's origins, Musler acknowledged the gap between traditional education and industry demands. This recognition spurred the creation of a robust training curriculum that integrates real-world challenges with technical skills development, mirroring the format of competitive pitch events like "tech shark tanks."

The program's impact goes beyond technical skills. "The transformation for the kids is magical. They realize they can do it. If something doesn't work out, they try again in a different way," Musler said.

Next Gen Tech 360 Expansion

Next Gen Tech 360 plans to expand its impact with the launch of Innovate 360, a year-round boot camp that introduces middle and high school students to the concept of ideation. This initiative will precede a revamped cohort program, featuring smaller, more frequent sessions to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes.

Mussler outlines ambitious plans to scale Innovate 360 nationally. "Curiosity is the fundamental ingredient for disruptive innovation," Mussler states. "Understanding how things work and how people interpret them is key to driving meaningful change."

About Robyn Mussler

Robyn Mussler is the Principal Consultant and CEO of Resolution Management Inc., an IT and Business Consulting firm, and the Founder of Connect IT 360, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching youth essential life skills. Inspired by her sister Susie, who had Down Syndrome, Robyn founded Connect IT 360 with the mission to create opportunities for a brighter future for everyone. Robyn is also the author and chair of the award-winning Next Generation Tech (NGT) program. Her career, which spans 30 years, has established her as an innovative leader in IT, specializing in building software solutions and streamlining business operations globally. Her clientele ranges from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, reflecting her versatility and expertise. Recently, Robyn expanded her NGT program through her non-profit to reach communities nationwide, aiming to nurture the next generation of creators and leaders. She holds a BS in Management Information Systems, an MBA, and certifications in ITIL and Six Sigma. Additionally, Robyn has lived and studied in South America and Europe, enriching her global perspective and approach to business and technology.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

