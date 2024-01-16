Disrupting Telecomm Frontiers Innovating for Tomorrow with Leticia Latino

Latino insists that "It's not about being one of the boys; it's about being part of the team. If this industry interests you, there are definitely tons of jobs that a woman can do within the industry." Post this

Latino insists that "It's not about being one of the boys; it's about being part of the team. If this industry interests you, there are definitely tons of jobs that a woman can do within the industry."

Key takeaways:

How women can accelerate their careers in the telecom industry

Why there is a talent shortage in the telecom industry

The importance of embracing diversity in the telecom workforce

How the focus on safety and certifications is accelerating industry growth

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leticia-latino-van-splunteren-795309/

Company website: http://www.neptunousa.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Letitia Latino:

Leticia Latino van-Splunteren is a multi-cultural, highly successful corporate executive with over 25 years of experience in technology driven businesses. Leticia's industry experience spans Technology, Telecom, Software, and Infrastructure with the consistent theme of penetrating new international markets, innovation, growth, and transformation. Leticia is currently President and CEO of Neptuno USA, a company that spun off from NEPTUNO Group (owned by her family) which has engineered over 10,000 Telecom Towers and Sites in the Americas and has been a well-established Telecom Infrastructure Provider since 1972.

References:

Einstein, David. "How to Scale Profits Safely With AI", Forbes, 08 January 2024, forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2024/01/08/how-to-scale-profits-safely-with-ai/?sh=7b1812375ea1.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], http://jotopr.com/

SOURCE Disruption Interruption