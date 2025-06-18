Disrupting the $139B Credit Industry: Devon Shigaki Rewires Trust with Blockchain

"Credit isn't just about money; it's about dignity, mobility, and connection" — Devin Shigaki, founder of FreshCredit Post this

Cracks in the Traditional Credit System

The current centralized model of credit reporting has long been plagued by inefficiencies, inaccuracies, and biases. These systems have not only undermined trust but also excluded billions from economic participation.

"Credit isn't just about money; it's about dignity, mobility, and connection," Shigaki argues. Yet, credit bureaus charge consumers and lenders for data riddled with errors, often manipulating profit models that benefit from breach incidents without addressing their root causes.

Additionally, the rise in identity theft highlights the vulnerabilities of these outdated systems. Shigaki's own experience with identity theft, which consumed 18 months of his life, fueled his mission to overhaul credit reporting globally.

"We pay for home insurance, car insurance, even pet insurance," Shigaki notes, "but what about protecting the one thing that dictates all of those rates? Our credit data."

FreshCredit: A Future Built on Trust, Inclusion, and Innovation

FreshCredit uses blockchain's immutable ledger to pioneer a hybrid credit reporting system. Instead of depending on centralized repositories vulnerable to breaches, it empowers individuals to manage their own encrypted credit data through a secure smartphone app.

"Our app allows users to securely store verify and share their credit reports directly, eliminating middlemen," explains Shigaki. "By democratizing access, we're not just modernizing credit—we're restoring trust, dignity and inclusion."

His solution also shifts the industry's profit model: offering unlimited free credit reports and only charging after a transaction occurs—unlike current systems built on recurring, report-based fees.

With the credit reporting industry valued at $139 billion, and acting as a chokepoint in a $19 trillion global economy, the stakes are massive. "Fixing it," Shigaki notes, "can unlock real economic mobility—and meaningful change."

About Devon Shigaki

Devon Shigaki is the founder of FreshCredit®, a financial technology company reshaping how trust is built, measured, and scaled in digital systems. With a background at the intersection of computational neuroscience, behavioral economics, and emerging technologies, Devon is pioneering solutions that give individuals ownership of their credit and identity—challenging centralized models that have historically excluded millions from economic opportunity.

At the core of his work is the DOCAS framework, a neuroscience-based model that maps trust behaviors to brain chemistry—specifically dopamine, oxytocin, cortisol, adrenaline, and serotonin. This model helps explain why trust fails in both human relationships and digital infrastructures, and how systems can be rebuilt to restore it. Devon applies these insights to technologies like AI, blockchain, and verified identity tools to create transparent, decentralized platforms that prioritize people over institutions.

Through FreshCredit® and The FreshCredit Org, Devon is leading the charge to disrupt legacy credit reporting systems and design a future where financial dignity is not just accessible—but standard. Whether engineering new infrastructure or mentoring others on trust-centered design, Devon's work aims to transform trust from a buzzword into a measurable, actionable force for equity.

