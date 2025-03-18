Disrupting the $210B Billing Patients Nightmare: Vlad Panin's AI Solution to Hidden Fees

"With iFrame.AI, there's no need to send patient data across borders. Our system operates within your chosen cloud infrastructure, ensuring full compliance" – Vlad Panin, CEO and Founder of iFrame.AI Post this

This system not only undermines doctor-patient trust but also limits access to critical procedures. "Insurance companies can't earn more than 2% or 3% of gross revenue," Panin explains. "So they create this illusion that they're reducing prices, but really, they're just controlling what care you get."

The Cost of Becoming a Doctor: Trained to Follow, Not Lead

Beyond patient's impact, Panin argues that the monopolistic control in healthcare dictates the entire career path of doctors. "They train you as a dog," he states bluntly, referring to how medical professionals are conditioned to operate within rigid systems that require them to revalidate their credentials. "After spending ten years of your life in education, monopolies will decide if you will practice medicine. That's crazy."

How iFrame.AI Eliminates Medical Coding Delays and Security Risks

Traditional medical coding is time-consuming and prone to errors, but AI automation is changing the game. With 98% accuracy, iFrame.AI enables hospitals and clinics to generate precise medical codes without sending patient data outside their facilities. "We just put everything in the cloud, and now you don't even have to consolidate data," points out Panin.

By integrating directly with electronic health record (EHR) systems, AI eliminates the need for manual coding, reducing administrative burdens and improving efficiency. This approach also enhances security and compliance by keeping data within local or preferred cloud environments.

"With iFrame.AI, there's no need to send patient data across borders. Our system operates within your chosen cloud infrastructure, ensuring full compliance," Panin explains. By allowing healthcare providers to control where and how their data is processed, iFrame.AI ensures privacy while streamlining operations.

About Vlad Panin

Vlad Panin, CEO and Founder of iFrame.AI , leads a pioneering company transforming medical coding through AI by replacing manual coding labor with an automated, HIPAA-compliant solution. iFrame.AI 's flagship product offers advanced ICD, CPT, and HCPCS coding capabilities with a vast context window, EHR integration, and features like ROI-optimized modifiers and prior authorization tips, promising efficiency and security for healthcare providers. Beyond iFrame.AI , Panin also mentors at Alchemist Accelerator and contributes to Forbes, sharing expertise on healthcare technology and RPA advancements.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

