Disrupting the Capital Asset Revolution with William McGuire

McGuire points out that "There is so much that founders are missing out on right now because they have never been fundamentally asked the question or even legally been allowed to take capital from somebody unless they're a wealthy individual, an accredited investor, or a banker." He and Karla Jo discuss his goal of fixing capitalism for communities.

Key takeaways:

The importance of diversity and inclusivity in the entrepreneurial ecosystem

How understanding capital stacking methods can improve entrepreneurial success

How a community-owned city can make an impact

Common challenges faced by early-stage tech companies in securing funding

About Will McGuire:

Since 2016, Will has gone from being an investor in one startup to being an investor-advisor in 90+ private companies from CRE, to main street, to high growth tech. He started Incolo to create a world where his children and others could fund and build companies together with anyone. His vision is a community owned city – dirt to tower, coffee shop to aerospace – all businesses in part owned by those who call it home.

