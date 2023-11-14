Disrupting the Cybersecurity Norm: Holding the Industry Accountable with Mariana Padilla

"You are a target; everyone is a target." Mariana Padilla and Karla Jo discuss the need for a human-centered approach in the cybersecurity industry and the challenges faced by small businesses in accessing cybersecurity tools. Post this

Padilla expresses her thought on the fact that the size of a business does not matter when it comes to being a potential target for cyberattacks. "You are a target; everyone is a target." She and Karla Jo discuss the need for a human-centered approach in the cybersecurity industry and the challenges faced by small businesses in accessing cybersecurity tools.

Key takeaways:

Common misconceptions about the cybersecurity for small businesses

How to activate security settings on popular platforms like Google and Microsoft

Why small businesses are at risk of cyberattacks

How businesses can shift their focus to cybersecurity effectively in 2024

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heretoshakeshitup/

Company website: https://kikrr.io/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Mariana Padilla:

I'm Mariana and I'm here to shake things up. After spending the early part of my career in education and nonprofit, I started my own marketing agency in 2020, and recently switched gears to lead a cybersecurity sales enablement company called KIKrr.

References:

1 Gaillard, JC, Forbes Business Council. "Dispelling the Myths Around Cybersecurity for Small Businesses", Forbes, 06 April 2023, http://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2023/04/06/dispelling-the-myths-around-cybersecurity-for-small-businesses/?sh=3370025d1f63.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™