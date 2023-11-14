Disrupting the Cybersecurity Norm: Holding the Industry Accountable with Mariana Padilla

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Mariana Padilla, Co-Founder and CEO of KIKrr, to find out how she is disrupting the way in which she holds the cybersecurity industry accountable for their software products.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regulations have been tightening worldwide around personal data with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and others. Fines are growing and regulators have been targeting all firms irrespective of size, changing the context by which small businesses need to approach cybersecurity. (1)
Enter disruptor Mariana Padilla, entrepreneur and creator of an automated demo eco-community-system for cybersecurity software, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how her software democratization platform brings together highly qualified buyers and software vendors into one easy to use space. Small businesses face many challenges in accessing cybersecurity tools and Padilla highlights the need for them to try before they by software – and ensure that tools work as advertised.
Padilla expresses her thought on the fact that the size of a business does not matter when it comes to being a potential target for cyberattacks. "You are a target; everyone is a target." She and Karla Jo discuss the need for a human-centered approach in the cybersecurity industry and the challenges faced by small businesses in accessing cybersecurity tools.
Key takeaways:
- Common misconceptions about the cybersecurity for small businesses
- How to activate security settings on popular platforms like Google and Microsoft
- Why small businesses are at risk of cyberattacks
- How businesses can shift their focus to cybersecurity effectively in 2024
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heretoshakeshitup/
Company website: https://kikrr.io/
References:
