Disrupting the Digital Frontier: Alvin Foo on Revolutionizing Web 3.0, Blockchain, and the Future of Finance

"It is equally important for people to unlearn — in order to be able to adapt to change, especially with AI and machine learning." by Alvin Foo Post this

Foo also emphasizes the impact of continuous learning on startups in the crypto space and the complexity that technology brings. "Keeping pace with the rapid changes in technology, while important, is not the end of learning," notes Foo. "It is equally important for people to unlearn — in order to be able to adapt to change, especially with AI and machine learning." He adds, "Web 3.0 isn't just about blockchain. It encompasses everything, and that includes AI."

Key takeaways:

Understanding Web 3.0 and Data Ownership

The Future of Data Providers and Aggregators

The Wild West of Web 3.0

The Centralization of AI Services

The Future of AI: Cybersecurity and Economic Impact

The Global Race in AI Development

The Evolution of Startups and Entrepreneurship

The Future of Work in the Age of AI

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alvinfsc/

Company website: http://www.02launch.xyz

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Alvin Foo:

Alvin Foo is Venture Partner at Zero2Launch, a company launching startups in the crypto space, providing advisory services and incubating projects. Most recently he led Airwave China, a Mobile Media Special Business Unit within OMG, driving and integrating mobile strategy for all clients. Foo is a senior internet and mobile media executive and entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in Asia Pacific with the last 8 years spent in China. Prior to OMG, he was the Head of Mobile for Google China. In the 13 years prior, Foo held various leadership roles with other technology & media companies including Nokia and also started his own technology company in 1997 which was later listed under Fast 500 in APAC for 3 consecutive years by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

References:

1 Bell, Jeff. "In Web 3.0, Data Ownership and Monetization Must Belong to Individuals", Forbes, 31 March 2022, forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/03/31/in-web-30-data-ownership-and-monetization-must-belong-to-individuals/?sh=154830b73d6b.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], http://jotopr.com/

SOURCE JOTO PR™