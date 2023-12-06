Disrupting the Future: Dive Into the Mind of William Santana Li, the Mastermind Behind Autonomous Security Robots

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of advanced security technology company Knightscope, Inc., to find out how he is disrupting the way in which U.S. security systems need to deter, detect and report — in order to be truly safe.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public safety roles are becoming more challenging: 61% of first responders in a 2021 Rave Mobile Safety survey reported their jobs have become more challenging. While their roles and responsibilities are expanding to address new and increasingly complex public safety challenges, resources such as budget and staffing are not keeping pace. (1)‥ Budgeting for technological advancements in security is not keeping pace with the need for public safety.‥

Enter disruptor William "Bill" Santana Li, automotive technology entrepreneur, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how crime-fighting Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) combining self-driving technology, robotics, AI, and electric vehicles to provide humans with extra eyes, ears and a voice on the ground are able to override the flaws in the current U.S. security system.

Li points to the fact that in the U.S. "there's no one in charge of security." He notes that "There's literally tens of thousands of different budgets…and no innovation process or risk capital. And then in the year 2024 you still have a security guard in a parking lot sitting there with a number two pencil and a notepad…and we're wondering why it doesn't work."‥

Key takeaways:‥

The lack of federal oversight in the security industry‥

The challenges of the currently flawed security system in the United States‥

The real-world impact of the lack of innovation and funding in public safety‥

How Li envisions creating the safest city in America‥

About William "Bill" Santana Li:‥

Bill Li is an American entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience and has a broad and deep range of expertise gained from several global assignments in the automotive sector and a number of startups. He is presently the Chairman and CEO of Knightscope, developer of crime-fighting Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). At Ford Motor Company, he held over 12 business and technical positions, cutting across each functional area after which he founded and was COO of GreenLeaf, a Ford subsidiary that became the world's 2nd largest automotive recycler. Bill subsequently co-founded Build-To-Order Inc. (BTO), a new car company based on the direct distribution of build-to-order products and Carbon Motors, and as its Chairman and CEO, focused it on developing the world's first purpose-built law enforcement patrol vehicle. He earned a BSEE from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy.‥

References:‥

1) Segal, Edward. "Public Safety Personnel Face Challenges Responding to Crisis Situation", Forbes, 18 January 2022, forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2022/01/18/public-safety-personnel-face-challenges-responding-to-crisis-situations-report/?sh=24318c7e3f13.‥

