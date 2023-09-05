Disrupting the Global Networking Paradigm Shift with Victoria Wejchert

The most important elements in our lives to be healthy, happy, to live longer, and to be successful are our human relationships and the depth of those relationships Tweet this

Wejchert and Karla Jo discuss the importance of fostering meaningful relationships and the limitations of current business social media tools and CRM systems. "The most important elements in our lives to be healthy, happy, to live longer, and to be successful are our human relationships and the depth of those relationships."

Key takeaways:

How existing social media and CRMs are missing the mark with relationship building

Common challenges of maintaining relationships in the business world

The value of gifting and nurturing in business relationships

How loneliness and mental health issues are impacting youth

Unexpected industries that need relationship building tools

About Victoria Wejchert:

Victoria Wejchert is an entrepreneur, investor, anthropologist, and founder at Kinship Systems, where she is CEO and operates the company on a daily basis, not to mention all the other hats she wears, as most people do when in a small company. As an entrepreneur she successfully founded, scaled and exited a healthy, fast-food chain and acquired, restructured and exited two significant European healthcare businesses. She remains invested and involved in the agricultural sector. Her passion is working to reinvent industries by creating or investing in businesses that have a positive social impact, improve customer experience, and enable personal growth. Her early career experiences included a stint working at UBS in London in investment banking; being an operations manager in a fast-food chain; and two years as director of sales for a Christmas tree company.

