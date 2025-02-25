Disrupting the Looming White-Collar Depression: Rebuilding America's Workforce with Brian Glover

"We’re looking at a shift where white-collar professionals will need to pivot into trades to stay relevant. The challenge now is building the right systems and infrastructure to make that transition possible.” — Brian Glover, Co-Founder & CEO of Previewed Post this

For decades, the push for college degrees over trades has created a disconnect, leaving essential industries struggling to find talent. "We've been sold this idea that success means a four-year degree, while the backbone of our country—our skilled workers—have been overlooked," says Brian Glover, Co-Founder & CEO of Previewed.

But now, a blue-collar renaissance is emerging. As AI threatens traditional white-collar jobs, many professionals are reconsidering their career paths. The reality? Skilled trades offer stability, competitive pay, and opportunities AI can't replace. "We're looking at a shift where white-collar professionals will need to pivot into trades to stay relevant," Glover explains. "The challenge now is building the right systems and infrastructure to make that transition possible."

Electricians and Welders: The Backbone of the Future

The demand for skilled workers isn't just growing—it's reaching a crisis point. Electricians are in critical need, with 85,000 required annually to replace retirees and keep up with the booming energy sector, especially as AI and clean energy initiatives drive higher power consumption. At the same time, the welding industry faces a massive shortfall, needing 500,000 new welders by 2030 just to maintain essential infrastructure like roads, bridges, and freight systems. "Everywhere you look, there's work that needs to be done, but without enough trained workers, these industries will struggle to keep up," explains Glover.

With the average skilled worker in their mid-50s, the looming wave of retirements threatens to deepen the labor shortage. For every nine workers retiring, only one enters the field, compounding the issue year after year. While private organizations are stepping up, Glover stresses that public initiatives are also essential to reverse this trend. "We have an opportunity right now to rebuild America's workforce—but it's going to take collaboration, investment, and a shift in how we talk about trade careers," he says.

Previewed: A Career GPS for Skilled Workers

The workforce is evolving, and skilled trades are at the forefront of high-demand careers. Yet, traditional job platforms fail to guide workers through these transitions. "It's not another Indeed or Glassdoor," says Glover. "It is a transformative tool combining AI, gamification, and immersive experiences with the ultimate goal to close the gap between employers as well as the workforce." Unlike standard job boards, Previewed doesn't just help users apply for jobs—it acts as a GPS, guiding them from their first job to their dream job with personalized career insights.

"This isn't just about finding a job—it's about building a career," Glover emphasizes. "We're here the whole time in between, guiding how to jump into new opportunities, what upskilling options exist, and how to achieve long-term success."

About Brian Glover

Brian Glover is the Founder & CEO of Previewed, a platform revolutionizing the hiring process by helping job seekers showcase their skills and experiences in an authentic and engaging way. With over a decade of experience in sales, operations, marketing, and talent management, Brian understands the challenges candidates face in today's competitive job market—and he's on a mission to level the playing field.

Under Brian's leadership, Previewed has developed cutting-edge solutions like day-in-the-life videos and 30-second video resumes, providing job seekers with a more immersive and dynamic way to connect with potential employers. By prioritizing transparency, accessibility, and innovation, Previewed is transforming how companies and candidates engage in the hiring process.

A recipient of the NC Idea Spring 24 Grant, Brian is committed to rebuilding America's workforce and empowering individuals to land their dream jobs.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

