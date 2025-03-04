Disrupting the Modern Office: Jame Colgan on Data-Driven Workplaces

The goal is to make employees more productive, effective, and happier. It's about developing a workplace that doesn't just function—it thrives." — James Colgan, Chief Product Officer at Envoy Post this

The Culture Anchor: Enhancing Office Engagement Beyond Mandates

The conversation around returning to the office often boils down to one question—why? Some advocate for in-office work to boost collaboration, innovation, and company culture, while others see remote work as the best way to maximize flexibility and productivity.

"It's kind of ironic because the pendulum keeps swinging. When remote work surged, people felt disconnected, and isolated, and struggled to integrate into company culture. Now, as businesses try to bring people back, the challenge is defining what makes that experience worthwhile," points out Colgan.

Companies need to identify what truly makes their office culture valuable. Simply mandating a return won't foster engagement—it has to be an experience employees want. "What's the anchor point for your company's culture?" Colgan asks. "Why should employees feel excited to come back? It has to be more than just 'because we said so.'"

Building the Workplace of the Future: How Envoy Connects People, Tech, and Spaces

The future of work isn't just about choosing between remote or in-office; it's about understanding how workplaces function today and how they should evolve. Leaders need tools that provide a clear, unbiased picture of workplace utilization and effectiveness.

Envoy helps companies make sense of this data. By tracking how employees interact with office spaces over time, businesses can refine workplace strategies to improve collaboration and efficiency. "What we do is bring together all of your workplace technology—email, HRIS, ERP systems—and connect them to the physical world," explains Colgan.

This integration isn't just about convenience; it's about making work frictionless and intuitive. By leveraging IoT and real-time data, Envoy enables organizations to create smarter, more efficient workplaces. "The goal is to make employees more productive, effective, and happier," Colgan explains. "It's about developing a workplace that doesn't just function—it thrives."

About James Colgan

James Colgan is the Chief Product Officer at Envoy, where he leads the company's product strategy and vision to enhance workplace experiences through sales and product-led growth. With a track record of scaling products and driving operational excellence, James has played key roles at Microsoft, Slack, and Spendesk, shaping the future of workplace technology.

At Microsoft, he spearheaded PLG strategies that grew Outlook mobile from 1M to nearly 60M MAU in just two years and led go-to-market efforts achieving 85% enterprise market penetration. At Spendesk, he modernized the Engineering, Product, Data, and PMO teams, helping triple SMB revenue to $50M and drive a unicorn valuation.

Renowned for building high-performing teams and customer-centric products, James blends strategic vision with execution to deliver sustainable growth and innovation across global markets.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1. Liu, Jennifer. "What's in Store for Remote Work and RTO in 2025: "Hybrid Will Be Dominant," Says Expert." CNBC, 2 Feb. 2025, cnbc.com/2025/02/02/whats-in-store-for-remote-work-and-rto-in-2025.html.

2. Gallup. "Indicator: Hybrid Work." Gallup.com, 2023, gallup.com/401384/indicator-hybrid-work.aspx.

