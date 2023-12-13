Disrupting the SaaS Price Game Insights from Dan Balcauski

Balcauski injects reasoning into the consequences of slashing headcount and the truth behind the "grow at all costs" belief in SaaS businesses. He notes that "I think the fundamental problem that companies are faced with now is that you can't cut your way to growth." Post this

Balcauski injects reasoning into the consequences of slashing headcount and the truth behind the "grow at all costs" belief in SaaS businesses. He notes that "I think the fundamental problem that companies are faced with now is that you can't cut your way to growth."

Key takeaways:

The importance of listening to feedback and research in a dynamic market

The challenges faced by B2B SaaS companies in daily operations

Real-world strategies for growing SaaS companies in today's market

How to retain and monetize SaaS businesses in 2024

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Dan Balcauski:

As the principal consultant for Product Tranquility, Dan helps high-volume B2B SaaS CEOs define pricing and packaging for new products. He is a TopTal certified Top 3% Product Management Professional and helps teach the Kellogg Executive Education course on Product Strategy. Over the last 15 years, Dan has managed multiple products throughout the product life-cycle from new concept incubation, product launch, product maintenance, platform transitions, and end of life. Dan has worked in both consumer and B2B companies, across consumer internet, mobile, IT software, and test and measurement hardware and software in addition to company sizes ranging from startups to publicly traded multi-national enterprises. Dan has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

