Disrupting the Status Quo: Dan Ward's 'Punk' Movement Fuels Innovation Renaissance

Embracing Authentic Innovation

Ward's book, "Punk: Prompts and Provocations For Authentic Innovations", espouses the virtues of embracing obscurity and authenticity, rejecting mainstream conformity in favor of genuine innovation. He emphasizes, "Innovation should help people. And if your innovation isn't helping people, it's not an innovation."

During the interview, Ward underscores the power of collaboration and the value of seeking partners rather than permission. He encourages individuals to adopt a proactive approach to innovation, saying, "We don't need permission; we need partners. Let's try this together and see what amazing things we can accomplish."

About Dan Ward:

Dan Ward is a seasoned Senior Principal Systems Engineer and Innovation Catalyst at MITRE, focusing on addressing critical challenges in defense, cybersecurity, healthcare, and transportation. With over two decades of experience in the US Air Force, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, specializing in high-speed, low-cost technology development programs. After his military career, Ward founded Dan Ward Consulting LLC to streamline innovation delivery processes. Renowned for his engaging presentations, he has spoken at prestigious conferences globally and authored several influential books, including "PUNK: Prompts & Provocations for Authentic Innovations," which explores the intersection of punk rock and innovation. Ward's expertise has been recognized by various institutions, including the White House, and his writings have appeared in esteemed publications. He holds three engineering degrees and resides in Massachusetts with his family, where he enjoys juggling and fire eating as hobbies.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

