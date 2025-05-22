Disrupting the Status Quo: How Platinum Realty Became Kansas City's #1 Office and a Midwest Power Brokerage

By doing things differently, Platinum Realty created an innovative brokerage and agent-first environment where agents and their clients win

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platinum Realty was born by a bold vision, but its unwavering commitment to its agents has defined its success as Kansas City's largest residential real estate office by transaction count.

As it celebrates its 20th anniversary milestone, Platinum Realty stands as undeniable proof that the flat-fee agent compensation model not only works — it thrives. Once dismissed by naysayers, this disruptive model has shattered outdated notions by bucking the status quo.

In 2005, Platinum Realty pioneered the flat-fee agent model, enabling agents to keep what they earn and meet clients' needs more efficiently than their competitors. It quickly gained a secure foothold in the Midwest. Fast-forward to today: the firm boasts 2,400 agents, 13 offices, operates in five states and seven markets and is a ten-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase explains how full-service support is possible within the firm's business model.

"Platinum Realty was built on three pillars of success: scale, excellence and efficiency. These powerful drivers have made it a standout performer, laser-focused on equipping agents to win in today's ever-evolving real estate market. Early on, critics claimed the 100% agent compensation model couldn't generate enough scale to sustain operations. We've proven them wrong. By leveraging scale, smart technology development and purchases and by slashing inefficiencies, we've built a model that delivers unmatched value and real results for agents and clients."

Growth continues. A year-over-year transaction growth of 10% and a 13% jump in sales volume reflect the ongoing achievements of its agents, despite the most sluggish real estate market in decades.

The Platinum Realty team keeps a laser focus on its comprehensive support system, introducing industry-leading innovations that benefit agents and clients. It has become the firm's hallmark and source of an ever-growing agent base. Platinum's support platform is robust, flexible and designed to give agents everything they need without paying for tools they don't want. From hands-on staff support and cutting-edge marketing to sleek office spaces and a tech-forward approach, it's a turnkey system that fuels success.

Platinum Realty Director of Growth and Market Development, Rob Hill, explains how their agent-first approach drives loyalty.

"We do things differently because agents have decided they no longer wish to be treated as employees. That's evident in our growth and retention. They come to Platinum Realty to run a real estate business and enjoy industry-leading technology, systems, tools, training and support without the profit-depleting commission splits and unnecessary fees. Our approach to supporting agents is simple, personal, practical and empowering. Agents come here to build something real — and they stay because they know they are supported and backed every step of the way."

And there's more good news. The National Association of REALTORS® predicts Kansas City to be a top 10 real estate market in 2025. Thanks to its strong affordability and opportunity, Platinum agents are perfectly positioned to seize the moment and surge ahead.

About Platinum Realty

Founded in 2005, Platinum Realty was conceived as a brokerage unlike any other – the name "Platinum" was chosen to reflect its quality and rarity. Designed by an agent for agents, Platinum Realty is a ten-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private U.S. company and is a member of United Real Estate's national network. It is a market share leader and one of the largest independent residential brokerages in the Midwest with over 2,400 agents in thirteen offices serving five states and seven major markets. Learn more about careers at Platinum Realty.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024.

