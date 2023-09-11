Disrupting the Visibility Dilemma: A New Era of Digital Marketplace Dominance with Chaitra Vedullapalli

Vedullapalli notes that along with patience and long-term strategies "people should always have a litmus test when they are going through a dilemma. They'll find the answer that they need is often something they already know." Tweet this

Key takeaways:

Common challenges companies face in the digital marketplace

The importance of a visibility mindset for CEOs

How to create demand in a noisy market

Why partnerships are the key to long term success

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Chaitra Vedullapalli:

Chaitra Vedullapalli is recognized as an influential business leader with a passion to enable digital equality and access to achieve economic prosperity in our communities. She is the Co-Founder and CMO of Meylah which is focused on helping customers modernize their business with cloud solutions. She is also the Co-Founder of Women in Cloud, sits on the board of several companies, and drives global conversations with the United Nations and top corporations.

Using the power of AI, cloud, and IoT, Chaitra is fiercely committed to empowering business owners to access the digital economy. She is recognized as an author, TEDx speaker, change leader, and holds a patent. As a woman of influence she has connected lives by the values of 'the rising tide lifts all boats' and believes that together we can go further.

