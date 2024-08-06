Disrupting Traditional Marketing: Tim Hillison Unveils the 3P Framework

Tim Hillison, a leading expert in go-to-market strategies and founder and CMO of Entry Point 1, a growth advisory consultancy, engages with Karla Jo Helms on the Disruption Interruption podcast to explore how effective marketing can drive revenue growth, underscoring the critical role of media relations and targeted strategies in repositioning marketing as a pivotal player in business success. Hillison's unique ability to navigate both colossal Fortune 500 enterprises and fast-paced, venture-funded startups from Series A to E growth stages makes him a formidable force in the marketing realm.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 74% of B2B buyers influenced by content, personalized emails driving six times higher transaction rates, and a 19% rise in social media ad ROI expected in 2024, having a dynamic go-to-market (GTM) strategy and aligning sales and marketing is crucial amid rising customer acquisition costs. (1) In this conversation with Karla Jo Helms (KJ), host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, industry titan Tim Hillison, known for his innovative strategies and disruptive tactics that have propelled startups, delves into the biggest misconceptions in the marketing status quo. "Marketing is a social science and a strategic driver of a company's success," he states. "Our goal is to bring marketing back to the forefront as a key player in go-to-market strategies."
3P Framework: A New Approach to Achieving Product-Market Fit
Hillison elaborates on the 3P Framework, an innovative model for business growth that redefines product-market fit through a maturity curve. This framework outlines three key phases: Problem Market Fit, focusing on identifying urgent customer issues; Product Market Fit, where customer demand validates the solution; and Platform Market Fit, which involves expanding to a suite of products to meet diverse customer needs and enhance market value.
"Understanding where we are is crucial to knowing what we need to do," says Hillison. He highlights the importance of metrics, customer segmentation, and the transition from inefficient growth to sustainable, repeatable success.
Unified Revenue Teams and Data-Driven Marketing
Hillison emphasizes that a modern GTM strategy requires a unified revenue team, including product, sales, marketing, customer success, enablement, and revenue operations to avoid inefficiencies caused by siloed departments. Understanding the target audience and leveraging data is crucial for aligning these teams and driving marketing strategies that deliver results.
Hillison also addresses the need to view marketing as a key revenue driver, not just a cost center. He underscores the importance of brand marketing, storytelling, and data proficiency in shaping customer perceptions and driving success, explaining that GTM is a deliberate and strategic effort to reach and create value for target consumers.
Elevating Marketing to a Strategic Role
Effective marketing requires meeting customers where they consume information. Hillison's insights underscore the necessity of a strategic, data-driven go-to-market approach and the elevation of marketing to a vital revenue driver, reinforcing how understanding and engaging with the target audience can transform business growth and success.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
About Disruption InterruptionTM
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.
About Tim Hillison
Tim Hillison is the Founder and CMO of Entry Point 1, a growth advisory consultancy specializing in B2B SaaS and technology startups and scaleups. With 25 years of global marketing experience, Tim has led marketing initiatives for some of the world's most renowned brands, including Visa, Microsoft, and PayPal. His expertise extends across Fortune 500 enterprises and fast-moving venture-funded technology startups, from Series A to E. Tim has successfully launched over $1 billion in products and campaigns and has spearheaded global go-to-market strategies in regions including the US, EMEA, and APAC for PwC and Cognizant. In addition to his role at Entry Point 1, he serves as a Fractional CMO and GTM Advisor, offering strategic guidance to B2B startups and scaleups.
About Karla Jo Helms
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
