Disrupting Traditional Marketing: Tim Hillison Unveils the 3P Framework

"Marketing is a social science and a strategic driver of a company's success. Our goal is to bring marketing back to the forefront as a key player in go-to-market strategies." — Tim Hillison Post this

"Understanding where we are is crucial to knowing what we need to do," says Hillison. He highlights the importance of metrics, customer segmentation, and the transition from inefficient growth to sustainable, repeatable success.

Unified Revenue Teams and Data-Driven Marketing

Hillison emphasizes that a modern GTM strategy requires a unified revenue team, including product, sales, marketing, customer success, enablement, and revenue operations to avoid inefficiencies caused by siloed departments. Understanding the target audience and leveraging data is crucial for aligning these teams and driving marketing strategies that deliver results.

Hillison also addresses the need to view marketing as a key revenue driver, not just a cost center. He underscores the importance of brand marketing, storytelling, and data proficiency in shaping customer perceptions and driving success, explaining that GTM is a deliberate and strategic effort to reach and create value for target consumers.

Elevating Marketing to a Strategic Role

Effective marketing requires meeting customers where they consume information. Hillison's insights underscore the necessity of a strategic, data-driven go-to-market approach and the elevation of marketing to a vital revenue driver, reinforcing how understanding and engaging with the target audience can transform business growth and success.

Links:

Disrupting Nuclear Shifts in Go-To-Market Strategies with Tim Hillison of Entry Point 1 https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-nuclear-shifts-in-gotomarket-strategies

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/timhillison/

Company Website: https://www.entrypoint1.com/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/entrypoint1/

Free GTM Assessment: https://www.entrypoint1.com/gtmassessment

About Tim Hillison

Tim Hillison is the Founder and CMO of Entry Point 1, a growth advisory consultancy specializing in B2B SaaS and technology startups and scaleups. With 25 years of global marketing experience, Tim has led marketing initiatives for some of the world's most renowned brands, including Visa, Microsoft, and PayPal. His expertise extends across Fortune 500 enterprises and fast-moving venture-funded technology startups, from Series A to E. Tim has successfully launched over $1 billion in products and campaigns and has spearheaded global go-to-market strategies in regions including the US, EMEA, and APAC for PwC and Cognizant. In addition to his role at Entry Point 1, he serves as a Fractional CMO and GTM Advisor, offering strategic guidance to B2B startups and scaleups.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

