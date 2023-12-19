Disrupting with Customers First; The Secret to a 900% Revenue Increase with Georgiana Laudi

We don't need to be guessing at what our best strategies are. The answers to that strategy live inside the heads of our best customers. Post this

Laudi insists that SaaS companies know their business and customers better than anyone. "We don't need to be guessing at what our best strategies are. The answers to that strategy live inside the heads of our best customers."

Key takeaways:

How companies can provide a better onboarding experience for customers

The challenges of customer acquisition in today's digital landscape

How to shift from a mindset of "growth at all costs" to maximizing ROI

Why customer research should be the foundation of any decision-making process

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgianalaudi/

Company website: https://forgetthefunnel.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Georgiana Laudi:

Georgiana Laudi has been building and launching brands online since Y2K was a thing. In 2009, she started working with tech startups and SaaS companies and never looked back. While leading marketing for Unbounce (a largely marketing-led SaaS) that she discovered customer experience mapping —where the entire relationship with customers is measured on customer's success milestones and not based on business metrics. She realized that if she could operationalize the process of helping customers reach their goals, they'd reach theirs. The following year, that company grew revenue nearly 900%. Since then, she's worked with SaaS teams like Sprout Social, Appcues and dozens more to take customer insights and turn them into revenue-generating outcomes.

References:

1) Feller, Gordon. "How Real-Time Operational Insights Drive Superior Tech Platform Development", CIO.com, 21 July 2023, cio.com/article/646281/how-real-time-operational-insights-drive-superior-tech-platform-development.html.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Disruption Interruption