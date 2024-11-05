Disrupting Workspace Optimization: Quantum Strides LLC's AI-Driven Approach to Revolutionizing Real Estate

Tharun Mohan, Founder, President & CEO of Quantum Strides LLC, shares how AI-driven innovations are transforming asset management, providing powerful, cost-effective solutions. He also discusses empathy's key role in driving real innovation and identifying unmet needs, demonstrating how technology can transform traditional methods and bridge talent gaps in emerging tech and healthcare.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 5.9 million non-residential buildings in the U.S., including 1 million warehouses and 518,000 retail facilities, corporations face complex challenges in managing and optimizing these spaces. (1) Tharun Mohan, Founder, President & CEO of Quantum Strides LLC, joins host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) in this week's episode of the Disruption Interruption podcast to discuss how AI-driven innovations are transforming real estate and asset management. "You be surprised to know a lot of companies are still not using and leveraging technology that is out there, especially AI and IoT", Mohan shares.
Wi-Fi Tracking Technology Optimizes Real-Time Space Utilization
Thanks to Wi-Fi-based solutions, companies can monitor space usage in real-time, utilizing the connected devices employees already have, such as laptops and smartphones. This technology tracks occupancy without compromising privacy, allowing businesses to gather data on room traffic and desk usage through heat maps and detailed usage reports.
With this data, companies can identify underutilized floors or areas, assess which spaces can remain inactive, and calculate the associated cost savings. "Companies that don't adopt these technologies are losing millions of dollars due to wasted space, while those that implement them are saving a crazy amount of money," explains Mohan
Unlock New Potential: The Shift from Legacy Systems to Smart Tech
Many companies still rely on outdated systems and manual processes like Excel spreadsheets. However, rapid advancements in AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) now offer businesses the chance to modernize and dramatically improve efficiency, highlights Mohan.
IoT sensors, for instance, can monitor space occupancy in real time, while AI analyzes this data to predict future needs and optimize capacity. Mohan highlights that this technology is especially valuable for organizations with fluctuating demands, such as universities, that experience seasonal increases in student presence.
"Through our facility maintenance and management software, you can do it optimally and efficiently at speed. AI can forecast these peaks and troughs, enabling proactive resource adjustments," Mohan points out.
Making Enterprise-Grade Tech Affordable for Mid-Market Growth
While enterprise-grade solutions offer powerful capabilities, such as advanced space utilization and comprehensive reporting, they can be cost-prohibitive for smaller organizations. To address this, Quantum Strides is developing a mid-market solution with similar functionalities at a fraction of the cost—roughly 25% of a full-scale enterprise solution.
This affordable option aims to extend advanced technology to mid-sized companies, empowering them to achieve efficient operations and sustainability goals without hefty investment.
"Technology like this can disrupt and add true value by providing functionality at affordable prices so that it's accessible to everyone. Our goal is to scale this across the U.S. and eventually into markets like Latin America," Mohan explains.
