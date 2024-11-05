Disrupting Workspace Optimization: Quantum Strides LLC's AI-Driven Approach to Revolutionizing Real Estate

"Quantum Strides' AI solutions transform real estate management, optimizing space and saving companies millions by using advanced, affordable technology for all," says Tharun Mohan, CEO of Quantum Strides LLC. Post this

Unlock New Potential: The Shift from Legacy Systems to Smart Tech

Many companies still rely on outdated systems and manual processes like Excel spreadsheets. However, rapid advancements in AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) now offer businesses the chance to modernize and dramatically improve efficiency, highlights Mohan.

IoT sensors, for instance, can monitor space occupancy in real time, while AI analyzes this data to predict future needs and optimize capacity. Mohan highlights that this technology is especially valuable for organizations with fluctuating demands, such as universities, that experience seasonal increases in student presence.

"Through our facility maintenance and management software, you can do it optimally and efficiently at speed. AI can forecast these peaks and troughs, enabling proactive resource adjustments," Mohan points out.

Making Enterprise-Grade Tech Affordable for Mid-Market Growth

While enterprise-grade solutions offer powerful capabilities, such as advanced space utilization and comprehensive reporting, they can be cost-prohibitive for smaller organizations. To address this, Quantum Strides is developing a mid-market solution with similar functionalities at a fraction of the cost—roughly 25% of a full-scale enterprise solution.

This affordable option aims to extend advanced technology to mid-sized companies, empowering them to achieve efficient operations and sustainability goals without hefty investment.

"Technology like this can disrupt and add true value by providing functionality at affordable prices so that it's accessible to everyone. Our goal is to scale this across the U.S. and eventually into markets like Latin America," Mohan explains.

Links

Disrupting Workspace Optimization: Tharun Mohan's AI-Driven Approach to Transforming Real Estate and Asset Management

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-workspace-optimization-tharun-mohan-s-a#sharing

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tharun-mohan-9293041/

Company Website: https://www.quantumstrides.com

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quantum-strides-llc/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Tharun Mohan

Tharun "Tee" Mohan is the Founder, President, and CEO of Quantum Strides LLC, an IBM Sustainability Software Business Partner specializing in Real Estate & Asset Management, Capital Projects, Space & Move Management, Operations & Maintenance, and Sustainability. With over 20 years as a serial entrepreneur and a master's degree in IT, Tharun brings a unique, multi-industry perspective and compassionate leadership that attract top global talent. He also serves as the COO of Vaachi Systems Inc., a leading company dedicated to bridging the talent gap in emerging tech and healthcare.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1. The Real Estate Roundtable. Commercial Real Estate by the Numbers: 2023. The Real Estate Roundtable, 2023. http://www.rer.org/commercial-real-estate-by-the-numbers/

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

SOURCE Karla Jo Helms