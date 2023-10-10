Disruption Advisors Announces Release of the S Curve™ Insight Tool

"A manager's true measure of effectiveness is team collaboration. When team members feel seen, safe, engaged and perceive abundance, they view colleagues as allies, not adversaries," shared Whitney Johnson, Disruption Advisors CEO and cofounder. Tweet this

"A manager's true measure of effectiveness is team collaboration. When team members feel seen, safe, engaged and perceive abundance, they view colleagues as allies, not adversaries," shared Whitney Johnson, Disruption Advisors CEO and cofounder. "While engagement fosters unity, the possibility of personal growth and opportunity cements it. The S Curve assesses both."

Johnson and cofounder/president Amy Humble have designed the proprietary framework, which not only leverages real-time cumulative data to establish baselines, develop custom growth plans and evaluate progress but also redefines industry norms with its exceptional market differentiators:

Simplicity. The S Curve Insight Tool provides a growth framework that works for C-suite to entry-level employees.

Framework. Grow yourself, grow your people and grow your organization with the S Curve Insight Tool.

Growth Mapping. The S Curve Insight Tool is the only tool on the market that accurately and visually shows where someone is at on their growth journey, if they're prepared for continued growth and if their environment will allow for growth.

Dialogue. The S Curve Insight Tool facilitates safe and open two-way conversations about culture and growth.

The S Curve Insight Tool offers a competitive edge for leaders wanting to build a strong growth-oriented culture, retain top talent and overall advance their organization. When teams understand and leverage their growth capacity and unique attributes, they're able to make strategic decisions, focus on product development and have meaningful customer interactions.

"In the short time since we started using the S Curve Insight Tool, we've witnessed a significant uptick in employee satisfaction, productivity and overall organizational synergy," expressed Fernando García Bueno, Kraft Heinz VP. "While aspiring to greatness — as individuals, a team and a company — we are leveraging the accelerants of growth as part of our individual growth plans. Our people feel seen, understood and, most importantly, empowered to reach new pinnacles of excellence."

This metric stands as a powerful and unique ally for organizations prioritizing growth to build a thriving culture.

"One of the greatest predictors of longevity in an organization is growth upside," said Humble. "The S Curve tells you if a person perceives there is an upside and almost by definition signals that they are currently growing."

Engagement is good. Growth is better. Solve for both with the S Curve.

Disrupt positively with Disruption Advisors.

About the S Curve Insight Tool

The S Curve Insight Tool accelerates organizational growth by unlocking data-driven insights to help individuals and leaders collaboratively grow talent in meaningful, measurable ways — starting with individual growth and then emphasizing collective growth. The proprietary framework, designed by Disruption Advisors, leverages real-time, cumulative data to establish baselines, develop custom learning plans and evaluate progress.

Through positive disruption, the S Curve Insight Tool gives individuals and organizations a unified foundation to build clear strategies, manage projects effectively and support continued growth for teams. Presenting a two-way conversation about growth, it provides teams and individuals access to see through the lens of leadership development. With access to digestible diagnostics, dashboards and PDF reports that offer personalized results and tips, the S Curve Insight Tool pinpoints exact skills and strategies that will help your leaders grow — both individually and collectively.

The S Curve Insight Tool was developed by Disruption Advisors' founders Whitney Johnson and Amy Humble. Whitney is recognized by Thinkers50 as one of the top 10 leading business thinkers in the world and is ranked as a top talent coach by Marshall Goldsmith 100 Coaches. She was named one of Inc.'s 200 Female Founders of 2023, cofounded the Disruptive Innovation Fund with Clayton Christensen and was an award-winning Wall Street equity analyst. Amy is an expert executive coach and organizational visionary working with the world's most elite leaders and organizations. She was named one of Inc.'s 200 Female Founders of 2023 and served as chief of staff to Jim Collins, author of Good to Great, where she managed and conducted strategy and coaching sessions with CEOs from the Fortune 500, Inc. 5000 and leading social institutions in the world.

For more information, visit thedisruptionadvisors.com.

