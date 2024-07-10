Disruption Advisors Announces Three Awards from Globee® Awards for Disruptors

"Disruption isn't just about shaking things up. It's about challenging the old normal, pushing boundaries and embracing change," said Whitney Johnson, Disruption Advisors CEO and cofounder. Post this

"We are ecstatic to receive recognition from the Globee Business Awards, and I could not be more proud of our team," said Whitney Johnson, Disruption Advisors CEO and cofounder. "Disruption isn't just about shaking things up. It's about challenging the old normal, pushing boundaries and embracing change. These three awards stand as a testament that we walk the walk when it comes to helping people step outside their comfort zones and embark on new journeys. Disruption runs through our veins here, and we aim to have a serious impact on the world of leadership development."

Disruption Advisors won the Gold Award for Enterprise Services and Solutions, as well as the Bronze Award for Human Resources Disruptors. Both of these awards recognize Disruption Advisors as the champions of the S Curve Insight Tool and Smart Growth Framework, resources pioneered by the company to help organizations ensure that their employees have the right mindset, tools and environment for growth.

Additionally, Disruption Advisors won the Silver Award for Disruptive Thought Leaders, a testament to the company's ability to "grow talent in meaningful, measurable ways."

"We feel like this is only the beginning," said Amy Humble, Disruption Advisors President and cofounder. "We are, of course, honored to receive these awards, but our work has just begun. That is what makes our team at Disruption Advisors so special. We are constantly innovating, improving and disrupting. Buckle your seatbelts because we're just getting started."

To learn more about Disruption Advisors, visit thedisruptionadvisors.com.

To explore the complete list of 2024 Globee Awards winners, visit globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/.

