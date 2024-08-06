Disruption Advisors Honored as Innovator of the Year in the 16th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

"Our tools are designed to drive top and bottom line growth by empowering companies to build a culture where growth is possible individually and collectively," said Whitney Johnson, cofounder and CEO of Disruption Advisors. Post this

"Innovation is really at the core of everything we do," said Whitney Johnson, cofounder and CEO of Disruption Advisors. "Our tools are designed to drive top and bottom line growth by empowering companies to build a culture where growth is possible individually and collectively. To be recognized for innovation offers tremendous validation for our Disruption Advisors team."

The S Curve Insight Tool is the only tool on the market to offer data-driven insights to help individuals and leaders grow in meaningful, measurable ways. Providing access to real-time data, the S Curve Insight Tool enables leaders to establish baselines, develop custom growth plans and evaluate progress at every stage. It also empowers human resource managers to better understand each employee's learning curve.

In addition, Disruption Advisors offers a suite of customized training options — including company keynotes, executive and team coaching, organizational assessments, practical workshops, podcasts and video training — and uses the Smart Growth Framework to mentor business and HR leaders to understand employee engagement and how it impacts individual and company growth.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovation, as it lies at the heart of Disruption Advisors," said Amy Humble, cofounder and president. "By helping teams unlock their growth potential and harness their unique strengths, we empower them to make strategic decisions, drive impactful product development, and engage deeply with customers."

The Golden Bridge Awards is a highly esteemed program that honors the visionaries, innovators and leaders who have made significant contributions in various domains of business and technology. As an international recognition platform, the awards bring together organizations and professionals from diverse industries, enabling them to gain recognition on a global scale. By acknowledging exceptional accomplishments and breakthrough initiatives, the Golden Bridge Awards foster a spirit of excellence, inspire growth and encourage continuous innovation across the international business community.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the Golden Bridge Awards for your remarkable innovations and outstanding business achievements," said San Madan, president of the Globee Awards. "Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions are setting new standards and inspiring others across the globe."

Explore the complete list of 2024 Golden Bridge Award winners here: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/.

Learn more about Disruption Advisors' Smart Growth Certification program at https://thedisruptionadvisors.com/get-certified/.

About Disruption Advisors

Disruption Advisors is an industry-leading, tech-enabled growth and change management consultancy that empowers clients with innovative, employee-focused talent management models while also offering certified training in using the new S Curve™ Insight Tool, which helps human resource managers understand each employee's learning curve. Learn more at https://thedisruptionadvisors.com.

About the Globee® Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in 10 programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee® Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

Media Contact

Amy Cook, Disruption Advisors, (949) 813-0182, [email protected], https://thedisruptionadvisors.com/

SOURCE Disruption Advisors