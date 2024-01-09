Disruption Beyond Efficiency: Jennifer Ives on AI Driving Revenue Growth

"Get curious about AI and see how it fits into your everyday life. Do not be a spectator in this AI evolution, be a participator." Post this

Ives injects her take on AI, "Get curious about AI and see how it fits into your everyday life. Do not be a spectator in this AI evolution, be a participator."

Key takeaways:

Why businesses need to shift the conversation around AI to include revenue generation.

How to implement AI strategy for business revenue growth.

The importance of human assistance in AI projects.

Three types of AI every business owner should know and how to use them.

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferives1/

Company website: https://wateringhole.ai/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Jennifer Ives:

Jennifer Ives, CEO/Co-founder of Watering Hole.ai, is a trailblazer in the realm of artificial intelligence and marketing technology, with over two decades of experience. Jennifer has redefined digital acceleration, making a significant impact on revenue and sales in the digital product and data-intensive sectors globally. She is recognized by Forbes as a 'Connector Extraordinaire' and has been featured on the Software Report's 'Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS' list. When it comes down to what she's most passionate about, it revolves around human assisted AI disruptive tech, overseeing all aspects of P&L, advisory and board roles, strategic partnerships + alliances, market evaluation + product development, and all things involved in GTM for sales within SaaS and Professional services.

References:

(1) Einstein, David. "How to Scale Profits Safely With AI", Forbes, 08 January 2024, forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2024/01/08/how-to-scale-profits-safely-with-ai/?sh=7b1812375ea1.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], https://jotopr.com/

SOURCE Disruption Interruption