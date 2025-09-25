Disruption Done Well Outperforms Business-As-Usual, New SparkEffect Research Shows

"Our research shows that when organizations treat trust as a business strategy during disruption, they don't just protect morale — they outperform peers who faced no disruption at all." - Kim Bohr, President & COO at SparkEffect Post this

"Trust isn't a soft metric anymore — it's a structural competitive advantage," said Kim Bohr, President & COO at SparkEffect. "Our research shows that when organizations treat trust as a business strategy during disruption, they don't just protect morale — they outperform peers who faced no disruption at all."

Key Findings

Disruption is the norm: 71% of employees reported significant workplace disruption in the past 24 months.

Crisis creates opportunity: Well-handled disruptions scored 11.23 on SparkEffect's Trust Elasticity™ measure, compared to just 5.61 for poorly handled responses.

Manager trust is fragile: Employees trust direct managers more than organizational leadership, but manager trust takes the steepest hit during crises.

"Organizations that win will treat trust as a measurable, manageable business asset and equip leaders at every level to turn turbulence into competitive advantage," said Dr. Delgaty.

The research also introduces the Trust Performance Index™, SparkEffect's framework for measuring trust across five domains: Strategic Clarity, Psychological Safety, Relational Continuity & Cultural Belonging, Technology & Systems Trust, and Fairness & Change Impact Perception.

"For our clients, this research confirms what we've seen for years — trust is not a side effect of good leadership, it's the engine of organizational performance," said Kim Bohr, President of SparkEffect. "By equipping leaders with the tools to communicate clearly, act with fairness, and lead through disruption, organizations don't just protect their culture — they strengthen it."

SparkEffect has translated the findings into practical field guides and organizational playbooks, giving leaders actionable frameworks for strengthening trust systematically across their organizations.

For HR and business leaders facing layoffs, leadership transitions, or cultural shifts, the research underscores a critical takeaway: trust is measurable, manageable, and decisive for performance.

About SparkEffect

SparkEffect is a talent solutions firm that builds momentum across the talent journey. With more than 40 years of experience and original research on trust, we help organizations strengthen leadership, support transitions, and navigate disruption. By equipping people at every stage from emerging leaders to executives, SparkEffect enables organizations to drive revenue, protect retention, and elevate their reputations.

The complete 2025 Trust Research Report is available for download at https://info.sparkeffect.com/trust-study-2025-download. Supplemental guides will be available after download. SparkEffect is offering complimentary trust strategy consultations for HR executives through October 2025.

Research Contact: Dr. Aaron Delgaty, PhD | [email protected]

