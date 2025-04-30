Disruption in Biotech: Dr. Premsrirut Builds Immune Decoys That Save Lives

"Empowering people with knowledge about autoantibodies paves the way for more informed decisions about their well-being." — Dr. Prem Premsrirut, CEO and Executive Director of Micoy Therapeutics Post this

A Turning Point in Diagnosing Autoimmune Diseases

"Autoantibodies are rogue agents of the immune system that target essential proteins and cells within the body. This leads to widespread inflammation and chronic autoimmune diseases," Dr. Premsrirut explains. Unlike healthy antibodies that eliminate invaders like bacteria or viruses, autoantibodies disrupt the delicate balance of the immune system.

Dr. Premsrirut highlights a crucial yet often overlooked discovery from the pandemic: research found that up to 20% of severe COVID-19 cases were linked to autoantibodies. These rogue antibodies neutralized critical immune proteins, such as interferons, leaving the body vulnerable to further damage. "This discovery underscores the profound and underestimated role of autoantibodies. Early detection could allow individuals to proactively monitor their health and take preventive steps to avoid severe complications," Dr. Premsrirut explains.

Public awareness around autoantibodies and their implications remains crucial. Educating individuals about the role of these antibodies in immune responses can encourage proactive health monitoring. "Awareness is key," Dr. Premsrirut states. "Empowering people with knowledge about autoantibodies paves the way for more informed decisions about their well-being."

Innovative Solutions: The Rise of Therapeutic Decoys

Beyond diagnostics, Dr. Premsrirut introduces one of Micoy Therapeutics' most exciting innovations: therapeutic decoys. These advanced treatments work by attracting and binding with autoantibodies, neutralizing their harmful effects. "The concept is simple yet monumental," Dr. Premsrirut states. "By intercepting autoantibodies before they attack the body, these decoys can restore normal immune functionality."

The implications of therapeutic decoys are extensive. From mitigating long COVID symptoms to potentially aiding in cancer treatments where immune regulation plays a significant role, the possibilities are vast. "Our ultimate goal is to change the paradigm—to shift autoimmune care from reactionary to preventative, delivering outcomes that significantly enhance patients' quality of life," she remarks.

Looking ahead, Micoy's innovations have the potential to redefine how autoimmune diseases are approached—not only improving diagnostics and treatments but creating a foundation for predictive and personalized medicine in a healthcare system steeped in reactive care.

Links

Disrupting the Future of Medicine: Dr. Prem Premsrirut's Fight Against Autoantibodies

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-the-future-of-medicine-dr-prem-premsriruts-fight-against-autoantibodies

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prem-premsrirut-36220125/

Company Website: https://www.micoytherapeutics.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Dr. Prem Premsrirut

Dr. Prem Premsrirut is a physician-scientist and biotech innovator leading the charge in RNA-based therapeutics. As Executive Director and CEO of Micoy Therapeutics, she is advancing breakthrough drug development, scaling the business commercially, and building a powerhouse team of experts. Micoy is a spin-off of Mirimus, the first company she co-founded, where she served as President and CEO—growing the team to 180+ employees, securing $10M in nondilutive funding, and progressing novel RNAi therapies from preclinical to clinical stages.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prem led Mirimus through a rapid and successful pivot into high-volume saliva-based SARS-CoV-2 testing, processing up to 20,000 tests per day at the peak of the crisis. Her unique ability to connect cutting-edge science with scalable solutions has earned her patents in RNAi technology and recognition as a Stony Brook University "40 Under 40" honoree. She holds a Ph.D. in Oncology and Cancer Biology from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and brings over 20 years of research experience spanning molecular biology, oncology, and biotechnology.

Prem is also a working mom, passionate chef, and mission-driven leader who believes science should always serve humanity. Her career is guided by a deep sense of empathy and purpose—using her knowledge not just to advance medicine, but to help people in moments when they need it most.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

