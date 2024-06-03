Disruption Reimagined: Torin Ellis's Vision for Enhanced Communication and D&I Technology

"We should not be looking to embrace the disingenuous discourse around inclusivity or inclusion or diversity," Ellis states. "We should be running towards it, like firemen and women, because we are trying to solve the challenge of greater humanity." Post this

Ellis's Vision for Enhanced Communication and D&I Technology

Ellis and KJ discuss his commitment to advocate for enhanced communication strategies among leaders to promote organizational trust and improve D&I efforts. He emphasizes the necessity of adapting varied communication methods, underscoring the importance of video messaging as a dynamic alternative to traditional emails and newsletters. Ellis highlights the essential role of communication in leadership, stressing the need for multiple touchpoints and constant evaluation of communication methods.

In line with his vision, Ellis discusses the development of an HR tech solution aimed at demonstrating the tangible benefits of D&I to organizations. He explains the result will be a piece of tech that will be a business intelligence or enablement solution built on the core principles of D&I.

Despite the challenges, Ellis remains committed to running towards the fire of D&I, driven by a desire to create a more inclusive and humane world. "For me, D&I is about humanity," Ellis emphasizes. "It's about making sure we have access and opportunity for a wider swath of individuals that deserve to be in these opportunities."

About Torin Ellis:

Torin Ellis is the Principal at The Torin Ellis Brand, a pioneering HR boutique specializing in diversity and inclusion. With a focus on building high-performing teams, Torin leads a progressive firm that emphasizes engagement, experiential services, and identifying proven candidates. As an activist entrepreneur, Torin centers culture, clarity, actionable strategy, and rigorous performance monitoring in his approach. Renowned as a trusted resource to executives and individual contributors alike, Torin has cultivated partnerships with firms large and small across the US and internationally. With 17 years of experience in human capital efforts, military service, and multiple Board of Director appointments, Torin combines his expertise with an unwavering commitment to giving back to the community and empowering emerging youth.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

