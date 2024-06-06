Disruption Works! Thor Metals Group Launches New Precious Metals Website

California-based start-up, Thor Metals Group has just launched their new website at www.ThorMetalsGroup.com focused on disrupting the precious metals industry with the finest investment-grade products and a no holds barred customer centric focus. Thor Metals Group is doing things differently than the rest of the precious metals industry. They're not focused on dollars, but rather assisting clients looking to safeguard their money, whether it sits in a retirement account or a savings account, with high-demand precious metals.
MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thor Metals Group will tell you that disruption is good and this comes across loud and clear on their newly launched website. The California-based start-up is doing things a bit differently than the rest of the precious metals industry. They're not focused on dollars, but rather forging long-term relationships with clients.
Their story begins when a group of precious metals professionals got together and decided to do in-depth research on some of the most popular retirement plans and programs in America, namely the 401k and the IRA. They discovered an irrefutable smoking gun, and they're now eager to reveal the inside story on Wall Street, investment banks, central banks, and the Fed — and the systemic risks they pose to retirement funds.
"A lot of retirees and pre-retirees don't know about gold, because it's not in the best interest of traditional investment advisors to tell them about it," said Brandon Thor the CEO of Thor Metals Group. "Simply stated, advisors don't make money when investors proactively protect their portfolios."
Long considered 'chaos insurance,' gold thrives on volatility, uncertainty, and economic downturns. It is considered a viable inflation hedge, a safe haven, and a time-tested store of value. It is a critical portfolio diversifier because it tends to be negatively correlated to intangible paper investments like stocks, bonds, and the dollar.
"With the U.S. now facing persistent inflation, slowing growth, falling job openings, and a very uncertain Presidential election — having a portion of physical gold in your portfolio just makes sense," said Brandon Thor.
Thor Metals Group boasts over 18 years of precious metals experience and some $40 million in precious metals sales. They specialize in high demand investment-grade bullion and focus on transactional transparency, customer education, and cultivating clients for life. They consider themselves "gold's good guys."
The company is an authorized dealer for the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Perth Mint. They are ready to assist clients looking to safeguard their money whether it sits in a retirement account or a savings account. For those who already own precious metals, the company offers product exchanges, product swaps, and free shipping on new qualified purchases.
Thor Metals Group's special Gold IRA Guide, "Build and Preserve Wealth" can be downloaded HERE for free. The company can also be reached directly by phone at:
1-844-944-THOR. Remember when you call that Thor does something different — they listen!
