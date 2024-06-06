Disruption Works! Thor Metals Group Launches New Precious Metals Website

"A lot of retirees and pre-retirees don't know about gold, because it's not in the best interest of traditional investment advisors to tell them about it." Brandon Thor, CEO of Thor Metals Group Post this

"A lot of retirees and pre-retirees don't know about gold, because it's not in the best interest of traditional investment advisors to tell them about it," said Brandon Thor the CEO of Thor Metals Group. "Simply stated, advisors don't make money when investors proactively protect their portfolios."

Long considered 'chaos insurance,' gold thrives on volatility, uncertainty, and economic downturns. It is considered a viable inflation hedge, a safe haven, and a time-tested store of value. It is a critical portfolio diversifier because it tends to be negatively correlated to intangible paper investments like stocks, bonds, and the dollar.

"With the U.S. now facing persistent inflation, slowing growth, falling job openings, and a very uncertain Presidential election — having a portion of physical gold in your portfolio just makes sense," said Brandon Thor.

Thor Metals Group boasts over 18 years of precious metals experience and some $40 million in precious metals sales. They specialize in high demand investment-grade bullion and focus on transactional transparency, customer education, and cultivating clients for life. They consider themselves "gold's good guys."

The company is an authorized dealer for the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Perth Mint. They are ready to assist clients looking to safeguard their money whether it sits in a retirement account or a savings account. For those who already own precious metals, the company offers product exchanges, product swaps, and free shipping on new qualified purchases.

Thor Metals Group's special Gold IRA Guide, "Build and Preserve Wealth" can be downloaded HERE for free. The company can also be reached directly by phone at:

1-844-944-THOR. Remember when you call that Thor does something different — they listen!

Media Contact

Trish Mahon, Outsource Marketing Group, Inc., 1 8189126695, [email protected], www.omgusainc.com

SOURCE Outsource Marketing Group, Inc.