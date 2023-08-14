Disruptive Gems: Disruptors of the $123 Billion SaaS Industry

Software-as-a-Service platforms have developed into a sophisticated industry that has eased virtually every industry in the market with unique tools…tools that must be understood to have maximum impact on users Tweet this

Each episode features an innovator in a particular application of SaaS that has disrupted the status quo of how startups achieve capital, how credit card debt has reached historic levels, how captioning in online conference calls does not truly enable hearing-impaired persons, and how complex software programs yield wasted time for customers...and developers.

Key takeaways:

Heather O'Neill challenges us to consider that when you are a founder who is willing to walk away from investors, find a different path and not compromise on those things, the investors lose the power to dictate what you should do in your business.

Jason Saltzman draws our attention to the last fiscal quarter which saw the largest increase in personal credit card balances ever recorded in the history of recording debt.

Anthony Franklin exposes the myth that simply checking the 'captions' feature on a ZOOM type conference call is enabling a hearing-impaired person to understand the conversations and important points.

Esben Friis-Jensen reveals that a majority of the world's first SaaS users are just using core functionalities because understanding all the additional features is too confusing and requires wasted time with customer service.

Links:

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

