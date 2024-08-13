Distant Brewing is Mammoth Lakes first Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company

We spent several of our first few months selling hand-filled cans under a tent by our front door due to COVID restrictions and without the locals who visited us every day to keep us afloat, we would never be where we're at now. Post this

"When we opened our doors at the tail end of 2019, we could have never dreamed of being one of the fastest growing companies in just a few short years. We spent several of our first few months selling hand-filled cans under a tent by our front door due to COVID restrictions and without the locals who visited us every day to keep us afloat, we would never be where we're at now. So yeah, big thanks to our community for getting us to where we are now, it's been an incredible run, and we're stoked to see where the next 5 years take us!"

Distant Brewing, established in 2015 under the name Black Doubt Brewing, rebranded and re-opened in a new location in December of 2019, makes all its beers in-house at its singular location in Mammoth Lakes, CA. With a wide array of craft beers in its portfolio, from amber ales to imperial stouts, Distant is most known for its IPAs like the popular Sky Pillow hazy IPA, or Mister Nelson, a dry-hopped west coast IPA with nelson hops. Distant also has a full kitchen selling pizzas, sandwiches, salads and its popular beer cheese pretzels to its customers in its in tasting room with outdoor summer patio.

Head brewer Brett Mance, along with its owners, Drew and Kirk Wallace, have created an amazing atmosphere for locals and tourists alike. Mammoth Lakes is a winter resort town with one of the largest ski resorts in the country but boasts incredible summertime activities due to its many lakes, trails and natural geographic wonders that brings in visitors from all around the world. Distant Brewing takes advantage of the traffic by bringing high quality beer and food to the town.

About Distant Brewing:

Distant Brewing has been serving up an exciting collection of beverages to the Eastern Sierra since 2015. Brothers Drew and Kirk Wallace have teamed up to create a unique brewery experience where visitors can enjoy artfully crafted beers using local ingredients, and more importantly, that amazing Mammoth water! Visitors can enjoy tasters, pints, growlers and crowler fills, along with 4-packs of cans. The kitchen also serves up classic American fare like pizzas, sandwiches and an array of appetizers including our famous house-made beer cheese sauce. Distant Brewing features a 22-seat bar, 10 tables, 2 comfortable couches, 2 pool tables, a stage for live music and a seasonal outdoor beer garden! With live music every week, open mic nights on Mondays, and a pool tournament every Wednesday, there's always something going on at Distant.

About Inc. Business Media:

The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious and exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Many well-known companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Media Contact

Twitter

