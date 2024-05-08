Distinctive Living and Validus Senior Living Complete Acquisition

"Distinctive is excited to expand its award-winning management to the Inspired Living brand. This acquisition offers Distinctive a unique opportunity to expand its footprint, with the ability to leverage additional efficiencies across our portfolio," said Joseph Jedlowski. Post this

Distinctive Living will be led by Joseph Jedlowski, CEO of Distinctive Healthcare, and will assume management for the ten Inspired Senior Living communities along with its other communities throughout the country. Steve Benjamin, CEO of Validus Senior Living Management, and Mario Garcia Jr., Chairman & CEO with Validus Group, will retain ownership in the ten flagship Inspired Living communities. Those communities will continue to operate under the Inspired Living brand. Executive team members of both companies will lead these ten Inspired Living communities along with Distinctive Living's legacy portfolio of communities currently under management and development.

"This transaction allows for a significant number of win/win opportunities for both organizations. Joe and his team have already built a superior organization and I believe that with the acquisition of the Validus communities, and many of its leaders and industry leading practices, they are well positioned for continued growth and success across its platform. This acquisition only enhances Distinctive Living's position and operational capabilities in the industry," said Steve Benjamin.

"Distinctive is excited to expand its award-winning management to the Inspired Living brand. This acquisition offers Distinctive a unique opportunity to expand its footprint, with the ability to leverage additional efficiencies across our portfolio. Distinctive Living is committed to grow in a manner that serves the needs of our residents, team members, and capital partners," said Joseph Jedlowski.

As part of the acquisition, Distinctive Living has named Lindsey Hacker, previously President of Validus Senior Living, as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Hacker brings a wealth of experience to the position, as a Certified Public Accountant with expertise in accounting practices, financial and treasury management, capital and asset management, and community operations.

About Distinctive Living:

Distinctive Living is a national senior living management provider committed to assisting its partners in establishing their properties as world-class providers in the active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care sectors. As a national trusted management provider, Distinctive Living is poised to deliver best-in-industry care via a holistic approach for residents of the communities it manages. Distinctive Living currently operates 46 communities and has 14 under development via its development services platform Distinctive Living Development, LLC. To learn more about our services, visit http://www.distinctive-liv.com and http://www.distinctivedev.com

