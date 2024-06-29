Distinctive Living Announces Strategic Acquisition of Validus Senior Living to Expand Its National Footprint

CEO Joseph J. Jedlowski spearheads enhanced leadership and operational excellence across an expanded portfolio.

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast-growing senior living operator and developer, Distinctive Living, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Validus Senior Living Management. This strategic move revealed in a recent joint company announcement, marks a significant expansion for Distinctive Living, bringing 10 Inspired Living communities across three states under its management, in addition to other Validus communities.

Distinctive Living, under the continued leadership of CEO Joseph J. Jedlowski, aims to enhance service quality and operational efficiency across its growing portfolio. "This acquisition provides a unique opportunity for Distinctive Living to extend our reach and enhance our capabilities. It's a strategic alignment that allows us to better meet the diverse needs of our residents, staff, and investors while pursuing thoughtful growth," Jedlowski stated.

Lindsey Hacker, former President of Validus Senior Living, has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and CFO of Distinctive Living, indicating a robust integration of leadership teams from both companies. The Inspired Living communities will retain their brand identity, and the merger is poised to bring combined strengths to the forefront, enhancing the overall service delivery.

This acquisition not only signifies growth but also reinforces Distinctive Living's commitment to being a leading provider of senior care solutions, striving for excellence in every aspect of its operations.

Since its inception in 2020, Distinctive Living has rapidly emerged as a key player in the senior living sector. Recognized by Senior Housing News (SHN) as an operator to watch in 2023, the company currently operates 46 communities, with an additional 14 under development through its Distinctive Living Development platform.

As the CEO of New Jersey-based Distinctive Healthcare, Joseph J. Jedlowski showcases his commitment to excellence and innovation in senior care. His leadership has been instrumental in transforming operational practices and enhancing the lives of thousands of seniors. As a graduate of American University, Mr. Jedlowski received his M.B.A. in Business & Healthcare Administration. He holds his Certified Dementia Practitioner credential from the National Council of Dementia Practitioners.

