Distinguished Military Leaders Join National University Board to Advance Access and Innovation for Military-Affiliated and Nontraditional Students

"Rear Admiral Aguayo and Brigadier General Buckner bring extraordinary leadership experience and a deep commitment to service, making them powerful advocates for the military-affiliated and nontraditional students we serve at National University." -Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president & CEO, NU Post this

Jennifer "Jen" Buckner, a retired U.S. Army Brigadier General, leads Mastercard's Second Line of Defense Technology Risk function, overseeing security and technology risk management practices in alignment with regulatory standards and industry best practices. With over 30 years of intelligence and leadership experience, she previously served as the U.S. Army's Director of Cyber and held key roles at U.S. Cyber Command, where she directed responses to nation-state cyber threats and led operations to counter ISIS in cyberspace. As the Army's first Chief of the Cyber Branch, Buckner spearheaded initiatives in cyber talent development. At Mastercard, she strengthens organizational resilience through risk frameworks, strategic partnerships, and oversight, while also serving on the boards of Everfox and the Cyber Risk Institute. She is a Leadership Fellow with the Association of the U.S. Army, engaging nationally on issues of cybersecurity, national defense, and leadership development.





Maria "Lore" Aguayo, P.E., recently retired as a Rear Admiral after more than 31 years of service in the U.S. Navy, where she served as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer with 16 global assignments. She led the full life cycle of critical defense infrastructure—from design and acquisition to maintenance and environmental management—and played a key role in advancing energy innovation and strategic resource management. Over the course of her career, Aguayo held four command positions, including leading a 600-person Seabee Battalion through an eight-month deployment to Afghanistan and serving as Commanding Officer of Naval Facility Engineering Command in Naples, Italy , overseeing installations across Europe , Africa , and Southwest Asia . In her final post as Commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, she directed more than 9,000 personnel and managed over $6 billion in infrastructure projects, including major efforts to modernize the nation's aging shipyards. Throughout her career, Aguayo was known for her commitment to mission readiness, mentorship, and the development of future military and civilian leaders.

National University (NU) is a nationally recognized institution dedicated to expanding educational access and success for nontraditional and military-affiliated learners. Its student population includes working professionals, parents, first-generation college students, and members of the military, underscoring NU's commitment to meeting students wherever they are in their educational journey. Nearly half of NU's undergraduate population is composed of active-duty service members, Veterans, and their families—demonstrating the university's deep-rooted connection to the military community.

As the home of the ANDers™, NU champions students who navigate education alongside multiple life commitments—those who are advancing their careers, transitioning from military service, supporting families, and more. The university's flexible, whole human education model is built to serve those balancing the "ands" in their lives.

The National University Board of Trustees provides strategic oversight and guidance, shaping the university's vision and ensuring its long-term impact. Composed of distinguished leaders from across sectors—including business, education, law, and the arts, the Board plays a critical role in advancing NU's mission of accessible, high-quality education. The list of board members can be found on NU's website.

For over 50 years, National University has remained one of the most trusted and respected military-friendly institutions. NU was recently recognized in the updated 2025 Carnegie Classifications with the Opportunity Colleges and Universities – Higher Access, Higher Earnings designation, placing it among the top institutions advancing access, affordability, and career outcomes for its nontraditional, working, and military-affiliated student population.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University