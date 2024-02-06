Distinguished Smriti Kirubanandan elected fellow of British Royal Society Of Arts

"I am humbled and grateful to be a part of this historic organization that has convened and orchestrated some of the most notable people of our times. I am eager to learn, contribute, and expand our horizons collectively," Post this

At 36, Smriti Kirubanandan is hailed as a contemporary Renaissance woman, making waves as a Growth and Partnerships Executive with a unique Robotics and Public Health background. Not only is she a trailblazer in the corporate realm, but she also wears the hats of a raw vegan chef and nutritionist, dedicating herself to serving communities and championing initiatives to eradicate food insecurity.

Acknowledging her outstanding achievements, the World Economic Forum selected Smriti Kirubanandan as a Young Global Leader for 2023. She is an esteemed member of the Young Leaders Circle at the Milken Institute and the visionary Founder of the HLTH Forward Podcast. This award-winning media platform brings together healthcare leaders, policymakers, and artists to address challenges within the healthcare system and collectively strategize for its advancement.

"I am humbled and grateful to be a part of this historic organization that has convened and orchestrated some of the most notable people of our times. I am eager to learn, contribute, and expand our horizons collectively,"

Smriti said, " It is more so now. We need to be creating and nurturing change makers."

About Fellow Royal Society Of Arts

Since its founding in 1754, the RSA Fellowship has grown to become an international community of 30,000 achievers and influencers from a wide array of backgrounds and professions who are distinguished by the post-nominal letters FRSA. Fellows include social entrepreneurs, scientists, community leaders, commercial innovators, artists, journalists, architects, engineers, and many other occupations.

Charles Dickens, Adam Smith, Benjamin Franklin, Karl Marx, Richard Attenborough, William Hogarth, John Diefenbaker, Stephen Hawking, Benson Taylor and Tim Berners-Lee are some of the notable past and present Fellows, and today it has Fellows elected from 80 countries worldwide.

