Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Mercury Insurance Offers Driving Tips That Could Save Lives

"Driving is a massive group project that requires everyone to pull their weight to make our roads safer," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director, Product Management State at Mercury Insurance. "It's important to remember that driving is a privilege that comes with significant responsibility. Safe habits like always driving sober and eliminating distractions could potentially save your life and the lives of others. Plus, a clean driving record should help keep your insurance rates down."

Here's some safe driving tips from Mercury:

Buckle up. Every trip, every time: In 2022, 11,302 people died in car crashes while not wearing seat belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Buckling up every time you drive is a simple habit that could potentially save your life in an accident.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

