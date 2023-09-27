DISTRICT Arts to Host AIDS Memorial Quilt Through October

Bill McLauchlan, Co-Owner of DISTRICT Arts states, "We are honored to host a panel of this incredibly meaningful work and feel very lucky to be a part of such an enormous community project that engaged so many people in healing through art." Tweet this

"The opportunity to see the AIDS Memorial Quilt alongside the debut of Angels in America Part 2 is a really compelling way to pair two artistic mediums and provide a more full-circle experience for our guests," said Bill McLauchlan, Co-Owner of DISTRICT Arts. "We are honored to host a panel of this incredibly meaningful work and feel very lucky to be a part of such an enormous community project that engaged so many people in healing through art."

Thanks to a generous sponsorship by Walter Olson & Steve Pippin, dedicated supporters of MET, the Quilt's display will be installed on the same day that Angels in America Part 2 opens at MET, located just around the corner from the gallery. Guests will have the opportunity to visit the Quilt and connect with the human experience behind the AIDS crisis before taking in the performances on stage.

Angels in America is an award-winning, two-part play by American playwright and director Tony Kushner. The play examines AIDS and homosexuality in America in the 1980s and follows its characters as they journey through love, loss and loneliness to overcome abandonment and ultimately discover forgiveness. Led by MET's Artistic Director, Tad Janes, the production boasts an exceptional creative team, many of whom return from MET's production of Millennium Approaches (Part 1), bringing depth and continuity throughout both pieces of this iconic work.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt panel will be on display at DISTRICT Arts (15 N Market St, Frederick, MD) from September 29 - October 29, 2023. The display is free and open to the public during normal gallery hours of operation (W-Th 12pm-6pm, Fri-Sat 11am-6pm, Sun 11am-5pm).

About DISTRICT Arts:

DISTRICT Arts is a contemporary art gallery in the heart of the historic district in downtown Frederick, MD. The gallery features local, regional and nationally recognized working artists whose creations evoke the modern world through the dramatic use of color and form, reflect world influences and diversity, and inspire, challenge, entertain and educate. For more information, visit districtarts.com.

