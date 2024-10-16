District Consulting Successfully Completes "All Things Green" DC Government Contract

District Consulting Completes Vital DC Government "All Things Green" Initiative, Enhancing Marketing Support for Local Businesses

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- District Consulting is pleased to announce the successful completion of the "All Things Green" grant initiative, awarded by the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD). This initiative marks a significant milestone in District Consulting's ongoing commitment to delivering expert-level marketing strategies and solutions to businesses.

Through this initiative, District Consulting provided strategic guidance and hands-on support to a diverse array of local DC Certified Business Enterprises, providing hands-on services including fractional CMO strategy consulting, website development, sales collateral creation, as well as specific marketing campaigns to promote their green and sustainable initiatives. The programming also included a Marketing Planning virtual workshop to empower local businesses to think strategically about their marketing strategy and develop a plan that was right sized for their business stage and available resources.

The "All Things Green" grant has empowered District Consulting to expand its efforts in supporting small to medium sized businesses in their marketing capabilities and enhancing the short to long-term marketing planning. The project focused on providing marketing support to 30+ small, resident-owned and/or disadvantaged CBEs in the District of Columbia.

As part of the grant initiative, District Consulting has engaged with various local businesses, offering turnkey as well as tailored consulting services aimed at optimizing their marketing capabilities and toolkit to drive positive business outcomes.

With the successful completion of this DSLBD Contract, District Consulting has demonstrated their scalable ability to deliver high-quality results, manage complex projects, and support businesses in achieving their goals through targeted marketing strategies and sustainability practices.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to have been selected for the 'All Things Green' grant," said Fadzai Nhamburo, CEO at District Consulting. "This project has allowed us to deepen our relationships with the local business community and support the local business community in their green and sustainable business opportunities. We have seen first hand the deep need for trustworthy marketing education and solutions for small to medium sized businesses and we look forward to continuing this important work."

District Consulting's success in completing the "All Things Green" initiative highlights its leadership in the marketing space and its dedication to fostering a greener future for Washington, D.C. and beyond.

About District Consulting

District Consulting is a minority-woman owned small business offering marketing and advertising consulting based in Washington, D.C. They specialize in marketing education, strategy, and solutions consulting as well as website development and advertising/media buying. The company is committed to helping businesses grow while adopting practices that benefit both the economy and the environment.

