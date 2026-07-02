District Taco Celebrates America's 250th Birthday by Donating 250 Tacos to Local Heroes

Our restaurants are built around the people who live and work nearby, and we're proud to use this milestone celebration as an opportunity to recognize those who give so much back to others. Post this

Each District Taco, with 20 locations across Virginia, Maryland, DC, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida, will partner with local organizations to deliver a total of 5,000 tacos as a small token of appreciation for their contributions.

"America's 250th birthday is an opportunity to celebrate not only our country's history, but also the people who help strengthen our communities every day," said Osiris Hoil, Co-Founder and CEO of District Taco. "As a neighborhood restaurant, we wanted to recognize the local heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep our communities safe, healthy, and thriving."

The initiative reflects District Taco's longstanding commitment to community involvement. Since its founding in the Washington, D.C. area, the company has supported local schools, youth sports teams, nonprofits, first responders, and community organizations through donations, sponsorships, fundraising efforts, and local partnerships. The "250 Tacos for 250 Years" campaign continues that tradition while joining communities across the country in commemorating this historic milestone.

"Our restaurants are built around the people who live and work nearby, and we're proud to use this milestone celebration as an opportunity to recognize those who give so much back to others," Hoil added.

For more information, visit District Taco locations throughout the DMV or follow District Taco on social media for updates.

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco.com or follow @districttaco across socials.

Media Contact

Raquel Robinson, District Taco, 1 5712657573, [email protected], www.districttaco.com

SOURCE District Taco