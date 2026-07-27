District Taco Introduces Mezcaleria: A New Mezcal & Tequila Bar Experience in Dupont Circle

"We wanted to create an experience that celebrates the craftsmanship, flavors, and traditions behind tequila and mezcal while giving our guests a fun and welcoming place to gather." Post this

Guests can explore curated tequila and mezcal flights featuring some of Mexico's most celebrated spirits, alongside handcrafted cocktails, frozen margaritas, micheladas, and specialty agave-forward creations. Whether discovering mezcal for the first time or comparing premium expressions side-by-side, Mezcaleria offers an immersive tasting experience unlike anything else in the neighborhood.

Adding to the authenticity, complimentary chapulines (crispy seasoned crickets), a traditional Mexican delicacy popular throughout southern Mexico and the Yucatán region, will accompany each mezcal and tequila flight. Rich in flavor and deeply rooted in Mexican culinary culture, the snack offers visitors a taste of Mexico's vibrant food traditions.

The menu also features a selection of shareable bar bites designed to pair perfectly with agave spirits, creating a lively atmosphere ideal for after-work gatherings, date nights, celebrations, and weekend outings.

"District Taco's Mezcaleria is about more than drinks, it's about bringing the spirit of Mexico to Dupont Circle," said Osiris Hoil, Co-Founder and CEO of District Taco. "We wanted to create an experience that celebrates the craftsmanship, flavors, and traditions behind tequila and mezcal while giving our guests a fun and welcoming place to gather."

Featuring large-screen TVs and an immersive sound system, Mezcaloria is the ideal destination for catching the big game while enjoying premium agave spirits, authentic Mexican flavors, and handcrafted cocktails. Blending the energy of a neighborhood bar with the warmth of a traditional Mexican cantina, the space delivers an experience inspired by the vibrant culture and hospitality of the Yucatán. Additionally, District Taco app users can expect to unlock exclusive surprises and deals for the Mezcaleria via the app.

Highlights of Mezcaleria include:

Premium tequila and mezcal flights

Handcrafted margaritas and specialty cocktails

Complimentary chapulines

Bar bites and shareable plates

Educational tasting experiences for tequila and mezcal enthusiasts

Daily happy hour from 3-6PM with half-priced house cocktails, beer, and wine

A vibrant atmosphere celebrating Mexican culture and hospitality

Mezcaleria is now officially open, and located inside District Taco's Dupont Circle location at 1919 M Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036.

For more information, visit District Taco or follow along on social media for upcoming events, tastings, and special releases.

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco.com or follow @districttaco across socials.

Media Contact

Raquel Robinson, District Taco, 1 5712657573, [email protected], www.districttaco.com

SOURCE District Taco