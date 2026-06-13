District Taco Kicks Off The Summer's Biggest Soccer Event with Free Delivery Offer

This promotion makes it easier and more affordable to enjoy District Taco delivered right to your door so you don't miss a moment of the action! Post this

Whether cheering on a favorite team, hosting a watch party, or enjoying the match from the couch, fans can enjoy District Taco's fresh, made-to-order menu without leaving home or the extra delivery cost. "We know fans will be gathering throughout the tournament to watch some of the most exciting matches in the world," said Osiris Hoil, CEO of District Taco. "This promotion makes it easier and more affordable to enjoy District Taco delivered right to your door so you don't miss a moment of the action!"

The promotion is part of District Taco's broader effort to drive digital engagement and app use. Here are the campaign details:

Enter Promo Code: 'SOCCER26' when placing the order in-app

Offer: $5 off delivery orders

Available: June 11 through July 19

Valid on: District Taco app delivery orders only (not third-party platforms)

Guests can download the District Taco app here for Apple users and here for Android users!

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco.com or follow @districttaco across socials.

Media Contact

Raquel Robinson, District Taco, 1 5712657573, [email protected], districttaco.com

SOURCE District Taco