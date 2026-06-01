District Taco Launches "Kids Eat Free Sundays" Starting This June

"We're always looking for ways to better serve our communities, and introducing 'Kids Eat Free' is all about making it easier for families to spend quality time together and enjoy great food and a fun atmosphere." Post this

To enhance the experience for younger guests, kids meals will be served in District Taco's signature Taco Boxes (while supplies last) and include a coloring page and crayons to keep them entertained. "Kids Eat Free Sundays" highlights District Taco's commitment to hospitality for guests of all ages. From the packaging to the in-store experience, every detail is intended to make visits enjoyable for both parents and kids.

"We're always looking for ways to better serve our communities, and introducing 'Kids Eat Free' is all about making it easier for families to spend quality time together and enjoy great food and a fun atmosphere," said Osiris Hoil, CEO at District Taco.

As the brand continues to grow, initiatives like this reinforce District Taco's position as a neighborhood favorite, where bold flavors, value, and a welcoming atmosphere come together. Families are encouraged to visit their local District Taco and take advantage of this exciting new offer.

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco.com or follow @districttaco across socials.

Media Contact

Raquel Robinson, District Taco, 1 5712657573, [email protected], www.districttaco.com

SOURCE District Taco